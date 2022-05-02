Eastern Arizona College’s Fine Arts Division is closing its 21-22 season with a flurry of performances sure to please audiences of all ages and tastes. Following the incredible success of the annual Spring Sing shows, will be EAC’s Repertory Acting Company with their offering of “Wait for It! Danke, Danke…Rambunctious Tomfoolery: An Evening of Original Experimental Clowning,” which will be presented May 3-6 and 7, at 7:30 p.m., at EAC’s outdoor amphitheater, on Thatcher’s Middle Campus. Admission is $5/person.
If rambunctious tomfoolery is not to your taste, perhaps you will enjoy the EAC Jazz Ensemble’s annual Spring Jazz Concert being presented on Wednesday, May 4, in the EAC Fine Arts Auditorium, at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and the band is hot.
EAC’s new mixed fifteen-voice a cappella ensemble, Encore, will take the Activities Center — Lee Little Theater stage on Thursday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. Encore’s mission is to aspire, inspire, and uplift others with the music they sing and audiences are sure to be delighted. Admission is $5/person.
Following the singers will be EAC’s Spring Symphonic Band concert on Friday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m., in the Fine Arts Auditorium. This treasured musical tradition will be conducted by EAC Band Director, Geoff DeSpain, and promises to entertain musicians and music appreciators alike. Admission to the Spring Symphonic Band Concert is free.
For the more sophisticated palette, the Eastern Arizona College Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Spring Concert on Saturday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m., in the Activities Center – Lee Little Theatre. Admission is $5/person. This show will feature performances by Dana Robinson on the piano and vocal soloist Ashley Clement.
True appreciators of jazz won’t want to miss the free Community Jazz Band concert scheduled for Monday, May 9, in the Activities Center – Lee Little Theater. This group is comprised of community members who have enrolled in the Community Jazz class currently taught by Dr. Tom Sullivan. You won’t want to miss this group of seasoned performers mixing it up with some of EAC’s younger, cool cats.
Tickets for the shows that charge admission are available through Eventbrite. Visit eac.edu and click on “get tickets” to be taken directly to the ticketing system. Unsold tickets will be available at the door.