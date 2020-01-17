THATCHER — For those who have been thinking about starting a business and would you like to know more before getting started, Eastern Arizona College’s Small Business Development Center is offering a free seminar entitled, “Start Up Smart: Taking the Right Steps to Start Your Own Business,” on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the EAC Academic Programs Building, Room #111. There is no charge to attend the seminar.
The webinar will cover all the basics to help entrepreneurs maximize their success. Attendees will learn the top eight reasons why business fail and how to overcome them and will also discuss the resources available to help small businesses start, grow, and prosper.
Charmaine Chidester, business counselor of the EAC Small Business Development Center will present the following:
• What to think about ahead of time
• Why businesses fail and how to avoid it
• How you can increase your chances of survival
• Basics of starting a business
• Resources and more
“As the old saying goes, ‘If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.’ Many small businesses start out with very little planning and foresight. Whether you have already started a business or are just thinking about it, this free class will give you important information,” Chidester said.
Entrepreneurs who have already started a business or those who are thinking about the future will benefit from this free seminar. Registration for this seminar is encouraged. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2PBSOdd. For more information call EAC’s SBDC at 928-428-8590 or visit www.eac.edu/sbdc.