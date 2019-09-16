THATCHER — Have you been thinking about selling or closing your business?
Selling or exiting your business can be a difficult choice to make. Join Eastern Arizona College’s Small Business Development Center for a free webinar where qualified staff will help you create a thorough plan to transfer ownership, sell, or close your business.
Scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 26 2019, from noon to 1 p.m., participants will “attend” online. There is no charge to attend the seminar.
At the webinar, Kevin Peck, director of the EAC SBDC will present the following:
• All the tools you need to sell your business, including a valuation plan
• How to plan your exit strategy so that you file all the proper dissolution documents
• Your options when transferring ownership and other considerations
• What to do if you need to file for bankruptcy or liquidate
To register for this webinar visit https://bit.ly/2TbXMyM.
For more information call the EAC Small Business Development Center at 928-428-8590 or e-mail kevin.peck@eac.edu.