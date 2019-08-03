THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College’s Small Business Development Center invites interested community members to the Graham County DreamBuilder kick-off meeting Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the EAC Academic Programs Building Room #111.
DreamBuilder, funded by Freeport-McMoRan and created by the ASU Thunderbird School, is a unique online business training program designed for women to assist them in starting or growing their own business. Attendance at this kick-off meeting is designed to introduce the program to interested individuals and is free of charge.
The DreamBuilder program consists of online courses that walk users through the basics of starting a business while simultaneously building a business plan. The online courses are supplemented with workshops under the direction of business analyst Charmaine Chidester at EAC twice monthly starting Aug. 27 and ending in early December.
“We have had more than 40 successful women graduate from this program the last three years,” said Chidester. “We are really looking forward to year number four. Whether you already have a business, plan to open one in the near future, or thinking about it down the road, this program has something to teach everyone.”
While the program is designed for women, men will also find the curriculum challenging and are welcome to attend. The first meeting is free and the course series costs $50 per attendee. Successful students will receive a certificate of completion during the graduation ceremony in December.
Registration for the kick-off meeting can be completed by contacting Charmaine Chidester at 928-428-8276 or charmaine.chidester@eac.edu or by registering online at https://bit.ly/2J66Amn.