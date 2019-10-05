THATCHER — It’s time for the annual Eastern Arizona College surplus auction and, beginning this year, EAC will be participating in an online government surplus auction through www.publicsurplus.com.
EAC will consistently add items to the site beginning in mid-October, and the auction is open year-round, so there are constantly new items to find, bid on and win.
It is recommended that interested buyers login to the site and create a free account, and then continually check back for updated information from EAC and new bargains from all over the United States. The website offers free access to the public and only handles items from public institutions.
“We realize that this will be a significant change for many community members who have enjoyed participating in our live auctions each fall,” said EAC Controller Wayne Layton. “However, this online auction is more flexible for buyers because bidding for each item is open for multiple days and from any location with an internet connection. It also allows us to get top dollar for our surplus items. It’s really in the best interest of the community and the college to proceed this way.”
Individuals with questions about the online surplus auction should contact Gerald Schmidt, EAC purchasing manager, at 928-428-8246.