THATCHER — EAC’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will offer a free webinar, Taking Your Business to the Next Level, Wednesday, Feb. 26, from noon to 1 p.m. Participation in this webinar is free and can be accomplished from the comfort of one’s own home or office.
A business is open and running, but could it be doing better? The EAC SBDC is not just for start-up business. Join in for this webinar to learn what tools and resources the SBDC can utilize to take an existing business to the next level.
In this course, participants will learn how to use Growthwheel to get the business moving in the right direction, new financing options for businesses looking to grow, and ways to maximize profits by using tools like Profitcents and Profit Mastery.
Whether one need’s help planning strategic goals for 2020, increasing revenue, or tracking where all that money goes every month, this webinar will provide real tools to get business moving in the right direction.
For more information about this event, contact the EAC Small Business Development Center at 928-428-8590 or e-mail sbdc@eac.edu.