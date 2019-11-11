THATCHER — EAC’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will offer a free webinar, “8 Ways to Find Your First Customer,” Thursday, Nov. 14, from noon to 1 p.m.
The webinar will be hosted online, and attendees can participate from anywhere with Internet access.
Participants attending this webinar will learn smart strategies that can be used to identify and attract those critical first customers: how to find referrals, including neighbors, former co-workers, etc.; the importance of teaming up with other business owners and working a network; how to spread the word on social media and build an online presence; and why attending industry events are a great way to show off your product.
“We want to help you understand the value of that first customer so you can treat them like gold,” said EAC SBDC Director Kevin Peck. “This is a great course for business owners who want to find new customers and make sure they’re satisfied.”
For more information about this event, contact the EAC Small Business Development Center at 928-428-8590 or e-mail sbdc@eac.edu.
To register online visit: https://bit.ly/2MykZse.