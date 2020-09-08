Just like many college campuses across the United States, Eastern Arizona College has seen a decline in student enrollment, but school officials said they have some good news to share as well.
The college has seen a combined 25 percent dip in enrollment across all of its campuses, said Susan Wood, vice president of student and academic affairs.
As of Friday, 2,681 students were enrolled at EAC’s main campus, compared to 2,831 last fall, said Kris McBride, a spokesman for the college.
Seventeen percent of the 25 percent dip can be attributed to the cessation of courses in the prisons, Wood said. The rest of the decline can be tied to the college’s inability to hold some personal interest classes and health/physical education courses — courses that are often popular with the college’s older, non-traditional students.
On the positive side, the college is reporting a 3 percent increase in the number of students 18-24-years-old. Plus, the number of students who were enrolled in the college’s summer session actually increased 4 percent from 954 last year to 996, McBride said.
Wood and President Todd Haynie said because of COVID-19, the college is trying to think outside the box in order to continue serving the needs of the students.
For example, when colleges across the nation shutdown last spring, EAC reached out to students who had recently transferred to other colleges and invited them to get their general education classes out of the way by enrolling in EAC’s summer session, Wood said.
It worked. The college saw a 24 percent increase in the number of credit hours taken over the summer, McBride said.
Students were able to take 100 and 200-level math, English, psychology, political science and other courses knowing they would transfer to whatever university they would attend in the fall, Wood said.
By taking them at EAC, they likely saved money as well, she said.
The college is also trying to working hard to help their prison students achieve their goals, Wood said.
Although they won’t be able to offer automotive and HVAC classes anytime soon, the college has asked the Higher Learning Commission for permission to offer correspondence business courses, Wood said.
EAC’s prison programs average approximately 1,200 students for fall, spring, and summer sessions, McBride said.
Enrollment isn’t the only thing being impacted by the pandemic, Haynie said. All in-person concerts and events have been cancelled, but that only means people are coming up with creative ways to still have fun.
For example, college’s theater folks are working on mini-productions that people will be able to drive by and enjoy, Wood said.
Friday was the end of the college’s second week of in-person instruction and “so far, so good,” Haynie said.
After nearly six months going basically student-free, “it’s been such a pleasure to see students on campus again,” he said.