THATCHER. — Eastern Arizona College's Small Business Development Center is offering a free "David vs. Goliath" webinar on Thursday, March 12 from noon to 1 p.m. Your business is constantly challenged by Amazon, Walmart and other huge corporations. So how do you stay ahead of the competition? Join us for this free webinar where you will learn proactive approaches to helping your business succeed in the ever-changing world of business commerce.
In this course you will learn ideas to make your business unique and set you apart from other businesses, how to successfully navigate and work with discount and big-box stores, and tips to keep your business top of mind so your customers buy local.
This webinar will provide the real tools you need to thrive against retail giants. For more information about this event, contact the EAC Small Business Development Center at (928) 428-8590 or email: sbdc@eac.edu. To register online, visit: https://bit.ly/3bytAXq.