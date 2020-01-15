THATCHER — Women of Graham and Greenlee counties, who currently own a business or who would like to become business owners, are invited to attend the inaugural meeting of the Women’s Inspirational Network at Eastern Arizona College later this month.
Presented by the college’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Women’s Inspirational Network aims to form “a community of women creating, supporting and energizing entrepreneurship in the Gila Valley.”
The group’s first meeting, hosted by SBDC Business Counselor Charmaine Chidester, will be held at the Small Business Development Center, located at 576 College Ave., on Thursday, Jan. 23 from noon to 1 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but participants are advised to bring their own lunches. Anyone interested in attending may register at https://clients.azsbdc.net/workshop.aspx?ekey=30400012.
For more information on the inaugural meeting, contact Charmaine Chidester at 928-428-8276 or charmaine.chidester@eac.edu.
After its first meeting, the Women’s Inspirational Network will meet regularly the fourth Thursday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. To learn more about this or other events, contact the Small Business Development Center at 928-428-8590 or sbdc@eac.edu.