THATCHER — On Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of the tragedies of 9/11, community members joined Eastern Arizona College students and staff in commemorating that day’s fallen first responders with an hour-long stair climb at EAC’s John Mickelson Stadium.
As broadcasts from 9/11 played over the stadium’s public address system throughout the hour, and EAC President Todd Haynie shared his recollections of the day via a recorded message, stair climb participants, including several firefighters in uniform, made a number of circuits up, across and down the stadium bleachers; a few climbers even jogged up the stairs for brief stretches. Though the event was physically demanding, nearly every participant persevered to the end of the hour.
The route took them past photos of the fallen first responders that lined the stadium, as well as a hand-painted “We Will Never Forget” sign and a line of Thatcher Fire Department trucks parked in front of the bleachers. In addition, an AirEvac helicopter made two passes over the stadium during the event, which was put on by the Associated Students of Eastern Arizona College.