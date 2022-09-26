Monster Exchange United Way Check.jpg

Eastern Arizona College received a $32,750 grant from the United Way of Graham and Greenlee counties to support the college’s Monster Exchange food pantry. Pictured here from left: Clare Santas, Americorps Vista; Denise Benton, United Way executive director; Amanda Patterson, United Way grants manager; Danny Smith, United Way board member; Patti Wren, EAC student life administrator; Todd Haynie, EAC president; Charmaine Chidester, EAC director of grants; Hannah Webster, EAC grants assistant; Rachel Richardson, EAC Monster Exchange manager; Susan Wood, EAC vice president of academic and student affairs; Heston Welker, EAC vice president of administration, and Eric Bejarano, Small Business Development Center director.

Eastern Arizona College recently received an inaugural grant of $32,750 from the United Way of Graham and Greenlee counties specifically designated for the Monster Exchange student food pantry.

The grant will provide 46 percent of the operating budget for the pantry program, Kris McBride, EAC’s director of marketing and communications, said Friday.

