Eastern Arizona College received a $32,750 grant from the United Way of Graham and Greenlee counties to support the college’s Monster Exchange food pantry. Pictured here from left: Clare Santas, Americorps Vista; Denise Benton, United Way executive director; Amanda Patterson, United Way grants manager; Danny Smith, United Way board member; Patti Wren, EAC student life administrator; Todd Haynie, EAC president; Charmaine Chidester, EAC director of grants; Hannah Webster, EAC grants assistant; Rachel Richardson, EAC Monster Exchange manager; Susan Wood, EAC vice president of academic and student affairs; Heston Welker, EAC vice president of administration, and Eric Bejarano, Small Business Development Center director.
Eastern Arizona College recently received an inaugural grant of $32,750 from the United Way of Graham and Greenlee counties specifically designated for the Monster Exchange student food pantry.
The grant will provide 46 percent of the operating budget for the pantry program, Kris McBride, EAC’s director of marketing and communications, said Friday.
Formerly housed in the Student Learning Center, Patti Wren, EAC student life administrator, opened the Monster Exchange in the spring of 2020 to expand services once the SLC moved into the newly renovated alumni library.
“This opened a space that could be dedicated to the Monster Exchange and improve the scale of services for the food pantry,” McBride said.
Wren’s timing was critical, as she began planning the service when the pandemic hit, positioning to fill a need for student access to nutritious food, toiletries and clothing.
Federal COVID-19 stimulus monies provided through Higher Education Emergency Relief Funding helped get the food pantry up and running, furthered by donations from the community and several organizations, EAC said in a release. Pandemic and federal funding has since ebbed, but not before exposing true needs in education, health and student income at EAC.
“Together with EAC and community donations, the United Way grant now provides the needed funding to help us continue providing services to students,” McBride said.
“Since starting the Monster Exchange two years ago, I have received several comments from EAC alumni expressing how grateful they are that we offer this service to our students,” Wren, who continues to oversee the program, said in the release. “Knowing we are actively able to assist our students physically, emotionally and academically makes our efforts completely worthwhile.”
Charmaine Chidester, EAC director of grants, expressed gratitude to United Way contributors.
“We want to acknowledge and thank Freeport-McMoRan and their employees, the city of Safford and their employees and all others that donate to the United Way,” she said. “The grant enables us to continue this important wrap-around service for our students.”
EAC continues to use partnerships with Bashas, the Graham County Gleaning Project, the Gila Valley Food Coalition, Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry, The Salt House and the Lion’s Club Pow Wow. The Monster Exchange also accepts donations of clothing, school supplies and toiletries, as well as cash. In 2021 alone, the exchange served more than 400 students over the course of just under 3,000 visits and has set a goal to increase the number of students served by 10 percent in 2022.
The Monster Exchange is open to all EAC students from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.