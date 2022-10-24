EAC students organize early voting event

The Associated Students of Eastern Arizona College’s Non-Partisan Club, in conjunction with the Graham County Recorder’s Office, will host an early voting site in the EAC Fine Arts Auditorium lobby on Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

To encourage attendance, pizza and drinks, games, and other activities will take place on the Fine Arts Auditorium lawn.

