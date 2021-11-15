A group of Eastern Arizona College students are raising money for the Mt. Graham Safe House using a new tool, Venmo.
Venmo is a mobile phone app that allows users to spend and receive money from their Paypal or bank account.
The students came up with the idea as a part of a class project for a class called Social Processes in Organizations taught at EAC in conjunction with Arizona State University.
Luis Rios, the team’s marketing coordinator, said the team came up with the idea to fundraise for Mt. Graham Safe House because they want to help disadvantaged people, especially before the holiday season.
“We’re small scale, but to us, we’re trying to help in a big way,” Rios said.
All of the money made from the fundraiser will be donated to the safe house, Rios said.
When reached for comment, Jeanette Aston, the executive director of the Mt. Graham Safe House, said she had not been contacted by the group yet, but, she’s glad there’s a group in the community that’s raising money for the facility.
Aston said the safe house is always open and in need of donations, especially items like full sized shampoo bottles and new bras and underwear.
They also accept cash and check donations too.
Rios’ group will only be accepting donations through the group’s Venmo account.
For Rios, who’s studying organization leadership, launching this fundraiser is also a step into a new career.
Rios spent time as a construction inspector as well as multiple other positions.
When his kids graduated high school and went off to college and into the workforce, he himself went back to college to study organizational leadership with the goal of working in human rights, he said.
“Leadership is a needed field,” Rios said. “We need leaders in organizations and foundations.”
The group will be accepting donations until the end of the school semester in the beginning of December, Rios said.