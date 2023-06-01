DSC_0011.JPG

FROM LEFT: EAC students Nikayla Wagner, Adalberto Carillo, Harrison Oakes and Isaiah Hinzman met with the Courier last semester to discuss their community college experiences.

Eastern Arizona College students say a recent national news report that tended to be unflattering in its general assessment of community colleges and the quality of the education and services they provide does not reflect their own experiences at EAC.

The four students met with this newspaper in a roundtable interview conducted last semester.

adalberto carillo.JPG

Adalberto Carillo said his experience at EAC has been a vast improvement over what he encountered as a student in El Paso, Texas.
Isaiah Hinzman.JPG

Isaiah Hinzman originally considered attending a four-year university, but changed his mind when he weighed the cost. He now believes attending EAC has given him opportunities he couldn't have had at a larger school.
Harrison Oakes.JPG

Harrison Oakes said he graduated from EAC this spring debt-free.
Nikayla Wagner.JPG

Nikayla Wagner, a member of the Navajo Nation from Chinle, is the third generation of her family to attend EAC.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

Tags

Load comments