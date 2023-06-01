Eastern Arizona College students say a recent national news report that tended to be unflattering in its general assessment of community colleges and the quality of the education and services they provide does not reflect their own experiences at EAC.
The four students met with this newspaper in a roundtable interview conducted last semester.
In April, the Associated Press published a report on community colleges in collaboration with AL.com; the Christian Science Monitor; the Dallas Morning News; the Hechinger Report; the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C., and the Seattle Times, with support from the Solutions Journalism Network.
A 37 percent drop in enrollments, poor completion rates and inadequate preparation for the workforce were just some of the problems noted in the report.
“With scant advising, many community college students spend time and money on courses that won’t transfer or that they don’t need,” the article said. “Though most intend to move on to get bachelor’s degrees, only a small fraction succeed; fewer than half earn any kind of credential. Even if they do, many employers don’t believe they’re ready for the workforce.”
Adalberto Carillo, who served as EAC’s student body president this past school year, confirmed that while many of those criticisms were true in his previous college experience, they have not been in evidence at EAC, where he is enrolled in the nursing program.
Carillo said prior to transferring to EAC in 2021, he attended El Paso Community College in Texas. He said he has found the differences between his experiences in the urban school and those since he landed in Thatcher to be striking.
“For example,” he explained, “over there (in El Paso), there wasn’t enough communication with the teachers and students. It was just like, ‘Go over there to class. Take the class. Go back home.’ That’s it. Here (at EAC), there’s a lot of difference because teachers actually care about you. … We’re more in touch with the teachers and the faculty.”
A major mitigating factor in Carillo’s studies in El Paso was the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes were online only, and because he lived in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, access to faculty and student services was even more limited for him due to border restrictions.
“I was like, You know what? I can’t do this. I'm not learning anything. I'm just doing the homework because I have to,” he said.
Carillo said a friend of his told him about EAC, which was accepting a limited number of students at the time. He decided to give it a try. He crossed the border and headed to Thatcher, where he immediately had a different experience from what he was used to. He said the first person he dealt with on campus was an employee in EAC’s records department.
“I was super happy with her,” he said. “She helped me a lot. She helped me transfer transcripts. She did a lot for me. … No one else is going to do something like that in a city in comparison.”
Isaiah Hinzman, a pre-pharmacy student from Tucson who expects to graduate in spring 2024, said he was initially skeptical about attending a community college, thinking such an education lacked credibility.
He said his experience at EAC quickly dispelled that notion. He said he was assisted with housing, including a job as a resident assistant, and was awarded scholarships to help offset his tuition.
“And ever since then, I have been given so many opportunities, leadership opportunities with the school and with representing students who live in the dorms,” he said. “I don't think I would have experienced things that I'm experiencing now than if I was at a university.”
Both Hinzman and Harrison Oakes, a pre-medical sciences student who graduated in May, were Democracy Fellows involved in organizing the MTV Rock the Vote project on EAC’s campus last fall.
“Isaiah and I, we've had plenty of opportunities to represent the school,” said Oakes, a Snowflake native. “We've met with many politicians about helping community colleges and helping students here and improving the lifestyle of students here at the community college. There are just a lot of opportunities, and if you want those opportunities and if you put yourself out there, they're there for you.”
Like Carillo and Hinzman, Oakes was highly complimentary toward EAC’s faculty and staff.
“Every single teacher I've had, I feel like I've had a good relationship,” he said. “Whatever it may be — my classes, if I need help, or just to catch up — I feel comfortable enough to go talk to them.”
That’s not an accident, according to Susan Wood, EAC’s vice president of academic and student affairs. The same dedication shown to students is also extended to the college’s employees.
“And I think that's why employees can then give what they give to students, because they also feel supported,” she said.
Unlike Carillo, Hinzman or Hinzman, pre-nursing student Nikayla Wagner isn’t immersed in campus leadership at EAC. Nevertheless, she reported receiving similar care in navigating enrollment and applying for financial aid.
“From my experience with the counselors, they ask you what you plan on doing in the future, and then they make a whole graduation track for you to make sure all your credits are transferable,” said Wagner, a member of the Navajo Nation from Chinle.
She said the financial aid process was “really easy and helpful,” and she was able to secure a large scholarship.
“Being from the Navajo reservation, they have specialists here who helped me in that way, so they helped me get more money,” she said.
Although all four students aspire to pursue at least a four-year degree after EAC, they’ll have saved a significant amount in tuition and other out-of-pocket costs before they do. McBride said the average annual cost to attend a community college in Arizona is $2,500. He said that is about a quarter of the average cost of a four-year university in the state.
Hinzman recalled the difference being even wider than that in his research.
“I remember when I was first applying for universities to go to ASU (Arizona State University), the total cost for living, housing and tuition was going to be about $31,000,” he said. “But that was for the whole year. And so I decided to go to EAC, and I have only spent probably $2,000 of my own money in my two years here so far.”
“It’s just way more affordable,” Carillo added.
McBride said EAC does not participate in the federal student loan program. That means EAC students are able to complete their studies debt-free.
“When I graduate with my associate's degree, I'll have zero debt,” Oakes said, “which is pretty impressive, I think.”
The enrollment drop at community colleges reported in the AP article is probably misleading, according to EAC officials. McBride said enrollment at EAC and other community colleges was at a peak in 2010 due to the large number of workers who lost jobs during the Great Recession and were seeking retraining. He said EAC’s enrollment leveled off in the decade that followed, only to be derailed again by the COVID pandemic. Classes for seniors, for instance, were paused altogether.
McBride said the enrollment numbers are back on the rise.
“Everything on our campus is alive,” he said. ”We're increasing. In fact, our housing — we're almost at 100 percent occupancy already.”
“It's difficult to pull out COVID from other factors that might have affected numbers, but the fact is that COVID did,” Wood said. And we can't ignore that COVID affected our numbers, and it affected all numbers.”