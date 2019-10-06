THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College’s Department of Theatre Arts is proud to produce “Sylvia,” written by A. R. Gurney and directed by Elizabeth Henley.
It’s the story of empty nesters whose life gets turned upside-down when a stray dog moves in. Sylvia, the pooch from the park, comes into their lives when they least expect it and especially when they need it the most.
From beginning to end, this modern comedy is full of physical humor as the couple navigates their relationship in the midst of their furry new arrival. Even more exciting for the department, its cast predominantly features the talents of its freshmen group of actors.
“Playing a dog has been quite the ride,” says Sydni Curtis, who plays Sylvia. “One of my favorite parts about this challenge has been discovering the emotional and physical changes of being a new dog in a new place to a ‘man’s best friend.”
The entire team has been working to bring the characters to life.
“The character I play is Kate and she is so different than me,” Larissa Popke said. “It is a challenge to learn how to portray her for sure, but Kate has brought out a confidence in me that I didn't know was there.”
This production features set designs by newcomer Greg Owen, costume designs by Timilee McNair, lighting and sound designs by Don Eller, and stage management by Kalie Hagen, with assistance from Paige Gray.
The talented cast includes Sydni Curtis, Jackson Knight, Larissa Popke and Rebecca Taylor.
“Sylvia” will be performed in the SC-3 Theater on Wednesday, Oct. 16-19, at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance Saturday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m.
General Admission is $5. Tickets can be purchased at the door before each performance or by calling Eastern Arizona College’s Ticket Office at 928-428-8228. Advanced reservations are recommended as seating for this production is very limited.