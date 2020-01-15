THATCHER — Anyone interested in teaching at Eastern Arizona College is invited to attend an Adjunct Faculty Fair on Jan. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at EAC’s Activities Center.
“We are looking for part-time faculty to teach a wide variety of academic, technical and personal interest courses,” said Dr. Janice Lawhorn, EAC dean of curriculum and instruction. “We want to hear the public’s ideas about what they want to teach, and the sky’s the limit.”
At the fair, attendees will meet with instructors and administrators about what they would like to teach. One-page interest surveys will be available for interested parties to indicate what types of classes they would like to teach and the times they can teach them.
Adjunct (part-time) faculty qualifications vary depending on subject matter taught, and information will be available about qualifications for specific classes.
“EAC is looking for more instructors to help expand our program offerings so we can change more student lives,” Lawhorn said. “Come visit with our staff about your qualifications and how you can become part of our team.”
EAC currently employs more than 100 adjunct faculty that teach subjects ranging from drafting to welding and from CrossFit to taxidermy.