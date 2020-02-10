THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College is playing host to a forum on the state budget.
The Governor’s Budget Forum will take place Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m. at the EAC Activities Center-Lee Little Theater.
This event will feature Matt Gress, director of Arizona Governor’s Office of Strategic Planning and Budget, as he discusses priorities for the upcoming budget cycle.
For more information contact Keith Alexander, EAC’s special assistant to the resident, community and government relations, at keith.alexander@eac.edu.