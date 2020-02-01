THATCHER — The Associated Students of Eastern Arizona College and EAC’s English Club invite the entire community to attend the third annual Unity in the Community conference Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., in EAC’s Activites Center-Lee Little Theater.
Admission to the conference is free.
The theme of this year’s conference is “Go Far, Go Together,” focusing on the things that unite a community rather than divide. The goal of the conference is to provide a positive forum in which people can learn from each other and work to foster a more unified community, both at the college and in the Gila Valley.
Speakers will include EAC students and Intertribal Club members Brandon Faber and Davia Wiston, who will share their perspectives on making the community a more inclusive and positive place. Additionally, attendees will hear from Stuart Gibson, EAC art professor, who will speak about the word “ally” as a verb, emphasizing the importance of making a place for everyone.
The keynote speaker will be Whitney Steele, former EAC student body president, who recently worked at BYU during one of the university’s most trying, controversial years. After a devastating student suicide, a sexual assault policy controversy and a protest against BYU’s honor code, it was clear that something on BYU’s campus needed to change. Steele will share what the university did to bring unity and respect to the forefront of its culture, and how listening to the stories of individual students healed the community and created an award-winning campaign.
For more details about this free conference, contact Melanie Russell at 928-428-8480 or melanie.russell@eac.edu.