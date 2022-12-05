Eastern Arizona College is offering both musical and theatrical diversions for local audiences in coming days.
Beginning Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., EAC's Repertory Theatre Company will present Francis Swann’s “Out of the Frying Pan” in the SC-3 Theater.
In Francis Swann’s classic, lighthearted, and fast-paced comedy “Out of the Frying Pan,” six starving young actors are looking to make it in show business. The year is 1945 and the kids secretly share a rundown New York apartment positioned right above an eccentric Broadway producer.
The actors and roommates plot is to rehearse one of the producer’s murder mysteries, finagle him upstairs to see a performance, and convince him to make them all Broadway stars. When the producer suddenly appears one night to borrow a cup of flour, the kids aren't going to let him leave until he sees them perform … and anything goes!
Unfortunately, the actors’ well-rehearsed plans end up falling gloriously to pieces as one disaster follows the next, eventually throwing them into an improvisational circus with real cops, a prominent politician, a quirky landlord and one “in the wrong place at the wrong time” unconscious debutante.
EAC advised show is not recommended for young children.
For tickets to “Out of the Frying Pan,” visit eac.edu and click “get tickets.” Admission is $5 per person.
On Sunday, EAC's Fine Arts Division presents the 86th annual performance of Handel’s "Messiah," at 7:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium.
Community and college singers will combine with the EAC Orchestra to continue the longest continual Messiah performance tradition west of the Mississippi River.
The tradition began on Dec. 18, 1936, when EAC’s Choir Director, Ben S. Johnson, presented Handel’s "Messiah" with a choir of 65 college students and 35 community members. Through the years the college has added strings and other instruments.