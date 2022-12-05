Handel's Messiah

Eastern Arizona College’s Fine Arts Division will present the 86th annual performance of Handel’s "Messiah" on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in the EAC Fine Arts Auditorium. Admission is free.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Eastern Arizona College is offering both musical and theatrical diversions for local audiences in coming days.

Beginning Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., EAC's Repertory Theatre Company will present Francis Swann’s “Out of the Frying Pan” in the SC-3 Theater.

Tags

Load comments