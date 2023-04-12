The Gila Hank’s Super Sprint Triathlon scheduled for Saturday at Eastern Arizona College may be the event’s second annual installment, but its roots reach back decades.
The triathlon pays tribute to the event the late Jim Brinkerhoff founded with the Boy Scouts in 1991. After Brinkerhoff passed away in 2008, Mons Larson ran the event for the next decade.
At its peak, the Coronado District Jim Brinkerhoff Varsity Triathlon would attract close to 2,000 competitors to Pima from around the state.
After 2019, COVID and well-publicized upheaval within the Boy Scouts of America combined to derail the event until 2022, when EAC adopted the concept, moved it to Thatcher and opened it up to anyone to participate.
“We just wanted to pick it up because we thought this is a great event, and we wanted to open it up to everyone,” said Kris McBride, director of marketing and public relations at EAC. “And so while we're continuing in the tradition of the Jim Brinkerhoff tradition, you do not have to be a Boy Scout to run in this race. We wanted to open it up to the community and have a wonderful community event.”
The three-year layoff between triathlons has cost the event momentum in terms of participation, but McBride indicated the needle is moving in the right direction. He said 153 contestants had signed up as of Tuesday, and he was hopeful of hitting 170 or more by the registration deadline. That compares to roughly 100 who signed up for 2022’s event.
Although the college isn’t aiming to hit the numbers with Gila Hank’s Triathlon that its predecessor tallied in its heyday, McBride said EAC hopes to eventually attract about 500 participants annually.
Contrary to the impression one might get from the Olympic and Ironman competitions shown on TV, triathlons come in many shapes and sizes. While it is true most of them involve some combination of swimming, cycling and running, not all of them consist of distances beyond the reach of casual athletes.
Chris Norton, EAC’s residence life coordinator, said Saturday's triathlon adapts the “super sprint” format. It will consist of a 75-yard swim, a six-mile bike ride and a 1.5-mile run. An Olympic triathlon, by comparison, sets those distances at 1.5 kilometers, 40 km and 10 km, respectively. Ironman events are even more grueling, combining for 140.6 total miles traveled.
Gila Hank’s Super Sprint will also allow for team participation. Competitors will have the option of completing the entire course on their own or assigning different legs to members of a relay team.
Norton underscored the family friendliness of the event.
“It's a triathlon in the sense that you have to run, bike and swim, but it's a short enough distance that it's something that would attract families to do together,” he said. “So they can see the beauty of the campus and the beauty of the Valley, but then enjoy doing this physical activity together that's not so strenuous that you're going to die halfway through. It's short enough that anyone, any age can participate.”
Registration is $35 for individuals and $15 for members of a relay team. Registration closes before midnight today (April 12).
The race will start at 7 a.m. Saturday on the EAC campus west of the swimming pool near the tennis courts. Check-in will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday in rooms 118 and 119 of the EAC Activities Center. Race packets with additional instructions and T-shirts will be distributed at that time.
McBride said proceeds for the event will be split between the Grand Canyon Council of the Boy Scout of America and EAC scholarships.