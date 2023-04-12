2022 Gila Hank's Super Sprint Triathlon

FROM LEFT: Gayrene Claridge, Lukas Fertig, Jack Hackett, Kristi Apodaca and Hondo Apodaca are pictured here at the end of the 2022 Gila Hank's Super Sprint Triathlon at Eastern Arizona College.

The Gila Hank’s Super Sprint Triathlon scheduled for Saturday at Eastern Arizona College may be the event’s second annual installment, but its roots reach back decades.

The triathlon pays tribute to the event the late Jim Brinkerhoff founded with the Boy Scouts in 1991. After Brinkerhoff passed away in 2008, Mons Larson ran the event for the next decade.

