Eastern Arizona College has a new director for their fine arts program, Gila Valley native Rick Lunt.
Lunt, the son of former EAC choral director David Lunt, taught at American Leadership College and a high school in Spanish Fork, Utah for decades. He said being back in his hometown and back at his alma mater felt “nostalgic” and “shocking in a good way.”
“I love it here. I grew up here,” Lunt said. “I met my wife at the college. I proposed to my wife at the Festival of Carols. There’s a lot of memories here.”
It was in Thatcher that Lunt also developed his love of choral music, both from his parents and with the encouragement of a teacher at Thatcher High School who said he should become a music teacher.
At first Lunt said he went to EAC to become a chiropractor, but once he internalized that advice and encouragement he switched his major to music after two years and followed his dreams.
“As soon as I switched to music all the lights went on and I just soared through,” Lunt said.
He received his bachelor’s in music from Northern Arizona University and his master’s at Brigham Young University. After teaching and leading his school choirs to win a number of prestigious awards, Lunt said he wants to bring his love of music and the arts and his passion for teaching back to his hometown as both the director of EAC’s fine arts program and a teacher of two choir classes.
“I love nothing more than working with students. I love watching their light go on when they figure out something.”
He not only enjoys teaching music, but life lessons to his students. As the director, Lunt said he wants to instill that educational philosophy in every arts class at the college as well as activity-based learning pedagogical practices. Activity-based learning puts an emphasis on learning through play, activities and experimentation.
Kris McBride, the college’s spokesperson, said Lunt’s newly created position at the college is meant “to bring together our fine arts program.”
Lunt said he also wants to work with the college to improve the fine arts department’s marketing to showcase the work both students and other professors produce. He also wants to to showcase student art work at future events, like in the lobby during the college’s Festival of Carols event, which he said the fine arts department will put on live again this year.
“I feel like I’m not just working with teachers, but doers,” Lunt said about the fine arts department’s faculty. “Everyone’s full of kindness and welcoming.”
McBride, said the college and the larger community stands by the fine arts department and is committed to funding it fully and seeing it grow under Lunt’s leadership. The college’s choir department used to have 100 or more members at times, something he’d like to see again.
“At first it makes me a little nervous hearing that, but I know that will happen,” Lunt said. “I’m excited to be a part of that.”