THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College’s Youth Theatre group will present six performances of “Frozen Jr.,” which is a part of the Broadway Junior Collection. The show has been prepared with a double cast of children between the ages of 11 and 14.
Cast One will perform Feb. 4 and 6, at 6:30 p.m., and Feb. 8, at 1 p.m. Cast Two will perform Feb. 5, 7 and 8 at 6:30 p.m. All shows will be held in the Activities Center–Lee Little Theater.
“This play is so much fun to do. The kids love it and we know the audience will too,” said the play’s director, Penny Whetten. “I hope every fan of the Disney movie will plan to come. These dedicated kids will not disappoint.”
Cost of admission is $5 per person; full time students will be admitted free with EAC ID. Tickets are available weekdays at the EAC Ticket Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., or can be reserved by calling 928-428-8228 during the same hours. Tickets will also be available at the door.