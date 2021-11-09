As if dealing with the stress of classes, the responsibility of work and the pressures and weight of being on a junior college sports team isn't enough, many student athletes at Eastern Arizona College also devout a significant amount of time to volunteering around the Gila Valley.
"All the athletes are expected to do a little bit more than just to go to class and perform on the field," said Kate McCluskey, EAC's head softball coach and supervisor of the college's Wellness Center.
That "little more" sometimes means helping the Safford Lion's Club pack chips into bags at the SalsaFest, picking up garbage along U.S. 191, getting involved in food drives and distributing efforts. They've also helped coach Little League teams and waded into the pond at Discovery Park to remove reeds from it.
"When I pull up with 20 or 40 people, we can get stuff done a lot more quickly. It's just easier on everybody," McCluskey said. "Most of it is just for fun and done real quick and get out of town."
"It's just something we try to do when people ask for help," said Jim Bagnall, the college's athletics director.
Bagnall said the college's teams usually get involved in some sort of volunteer activity at least once a month, especially McCluskey's softball team and Shari Kay's volleyball team.
"We're not picky, if we're available, we're ready to run," McCluskey said. "We'd help old women across the street if we'd have to."
Volunteerism is one of the cornerstones of the college's athletics department and something that Bagnall and other college staff and coaches in the department stress, McCluskey said.
"My kids usually don't get a choice, if I'm putting my hand in it, so are they," McCluskey said.
Instead of calling it volunteerism, McCluskey calls it "volun-toldism."
"We voluluntell them. We tell them what to do. They might grumble a little bit, but after awhile they get why they're doing it and start to enjoy it," McCluskey said. "They're getting something of value by helping someone else."
"It's quite a bit, but it's nice. It's nice to give back to the community because they give us so much," said Savanna White, a member of the college's volleyball team.
In her two years on the team, White said she has volunteered, with her team members, with coaching Little League volleyball in Pima and Thatcher, helped set up for Salsa Fest, handed out food at a food drive event at the St. Rose of Lima Church in Safford, and even helped a family clean their house.
"I think it's a really cool opportunity to give back to our community, because they come out and support us," said Taya Baldwin, also a member of the college's volleyball team.
Baldwin particularly enjoyed volunteering to coach Little League volleyball "It's nice to help little kids play volleyball and keep that volleyball culture in Thatcher and help them get better," she said. ""I think it's good to do stuff that's kind of outside of yourself and help people. I'm going to try to do that wherever I go next."
Their participation in Domestic Violence Awareness Month events is particularly important to her, McCluskey said.
The college's Wellness Center organizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month events.
McCluskey said during the month, student athletes will do things like go into classes to talk about domestic violence and suicide awareness and prevention and walk in a parade to bring awareness to those issues.
"Everybody's touched by all these things. Everybody's touched by domestic violence and mental health," McCluskey said."There's just so much out there that you can't deal with on your own. People need to know that people care and here at Eastern Arizona College we want people to know what we care about those things."
Chris Gibbs from the Safford Lion's Club deeply appreciates the athletes' help.
"Coach Kate offers her team members sound mentoring in many facets of their lives. She tries to provide solid volunteerism opportunities and her girls are great," Gibbs said. "They willingly work hard and help however needed."
On Thursday, coaches McCluskey and Kay held what Lori Dugan, associate director of marketing at the college, called an impromptu thank you barbeque for their softball and volleyball teams, specifically to thank them for their volunteer work.
"It was a casual BBQ that the coaches got together and threw to say thank you to their girls for always being willing to show up and volunteer. MLK, Veteran's Day, International Club, Intertribal Club, Polynesian Club, no matter what is going on and no matter what they are asked to do or who it's for...the women on these two teams stand out among our whole student body as dependable, generous, and willing. Soon they will be participating in a free Thanksgiving Dinner for anyone who has no place else to go. They organized the domestic violence awareness march and they volunteer at our Monster Exchange food and clothing exchange. That is just a few of the things I can think of off-hand. The coaches really try to instill the importance of giving back. Its really awesome," Dugan wrote in an email.
"It was our two coaches saying 'God, we are so proud of our girls," Dugan said.