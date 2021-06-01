Built in 1952, the two-story, 26-room Nellie Lee Hall dormitory on the campus of Eastern Arizona College is going through a major renovation to make the building more energy efficient, and to upgrade its look and feel for future students.
These upgrades include the addition of a communal kitchen, an upgrade to the dorm’s front room to include a study space for students, adding new vinyl tile floors to the rooms, installing foam insulation to the rooms, adding LED lighting, installing new furniture and implementing new room designs. The college is also improving the fire alarm and smoke detection monitors, improving the laundry facilities in the dorm so that the washer and dryer are on the ground floor, where previously they had been on two separate floors, and adding in urinal facilities.
Last year Heston Welker, vice president of administration, said the college brought in a consultant to give them ideas about how to improve campus life in general. They began looking at ways to improve all of the areas students traditionally like to hang out — dorms, common spaces, game rooms, libraries.
The Mark Allen Hall was upgraded last year.
Named after a former registrar, dean of women students, and secretary for several college presidents, the Nellie Lee Hall dorm was originally built for female students. In the 1990s, after the completion of another dorm on campus, Nellie Lee became a dorm for male students.
This is the first major renovation of the building since it was built in 1952, said Kris McBride, the college’s director of marketing and public relations.
“The upgrades will make it fresh and clean,” said Jeremy Hughes, the director of physical resources at the college, “It will meet our needs.”
The project started on May 3 and is expected to be completed in August in time for the start of the fall school semester at a cost of $600,000.
The actual structure of the building, or the size and shape of the rooms, will mostly be left intact, except for the first floor head resident dorm, which will be slightly expanded to make the room more “family friendly” and hospitable for a young family to stay in, knocking the housing capacity of the building down slightly from 50 students to 49 students.
McBride called the Nellie Lee dorms a “major cultural center at EAC.” McBride hopes the renovations will allow the dorms to continue to be that major cultural center for future students for years to come.