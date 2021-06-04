Lance Lines remembers enjoying playing and riding his bike around the green, open campus of Eastern Arizona College, occasionally being asked by campus security officers to stop riding through the campus. Now, decades later, Lines is one of two full time police officers on EAC’s police force, doing much more than pestering kids riding bikes on campus.
“Our primary goal is to provide a safe community for everybody,” Lines said.
The department tries to be proactive, not reactive to problems on campus, Lines said.
In addition to the Thatcher campus’ two full-time officers, the force has eight part-time security officers. There are also two part-time security officers at the Globe campus and two at the Payson campus. They have two police vehicles and one security vehicle in their fleet, Lines said.
The department was started in 2008 by the college and currently has a $300,000 annual budget.
Most of the problems Lines and other EAC police officers deal with on campus are “very minor stuff that’s not even on the criminal side,” Lines said.
For example, they respond to disputes between students and they often help students when they lock their keys in their car or professors and other EAC staff members who lock themselves out of their offices.
They even help students find their classrooms.
Occasionally they’ll deal with property crimes, like the theft of a cell phone or a laptop, which may seem petty, but many students, and their families, can’t afford to replace a stolen or missing laptop, Lines said. Those items are an integral tool needed to succeed in college education in the 21st century.
Lines can recall one instance when a student called in to report their laptop — with all of their school work on it — had been stolen and it was finals week. The student was noticeably distressed, but Lines was able to find the person who stole the laptop, and retrieve it, using the school’s security cameras. The smile and relief on the student’s face when he returned the laptop to them was his most memorable moment on the job.
It’s small moments of success like that which Lines points to as the reason for the existence of EAC’s police force, to respond to and deal with the smaller, and more intimate, problems of a small community college. Larger law enforcement agencies in the area might not have the time or the ability to respond to such calls, he said.
“Thatcher has a great department, but they don’t have the time to be dedicated to the campus like we do. They don’t have time to deal with the mundane stuff,” Lines said.
Lines, who has been on the EAC police force for five years, went to EAC himself. He worked for the Cottonwood Police Department and then the University of Arizona’s police department for 23 years.
While Thatcher itself, and the EAC campus, are mostly quiet and safe, the EAC police force has had to deal with non-mundane things.
Lines recalls an instance where a student was being stalked by her ex-boyfriend on campus. Her parents wanted her to drop out and leave campus, but Lines and the other full-time officer in the department were able to provide adequate enough security for the student that she was able to finish the semester.
Lines and his fellow officer also lead training sessions for staff and students on sexual harassment, assault prevention and other preventative and proactive programs meant to prevent and dissuade problems and crimes from occuring in the first place.
“It’s a very diversified job,” Lines said, referring to the prevention programs, and the other tasks he’s asked to fill on campus, especially during the slower summer months. Tasks that include using his training as a paramedic to maintain and manage the college’s 16 automated external defibrillator machines, or AEDs, spread across the campus, and use his training to respond to some medical calls on campus.
Lines has a bachelor’s degree in allied health from Northern Arizona University, as well as a certification in paramedicine from EAC. He carries a first aid kit and other paramedicine equipment with him, including Naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. He’s never had to administer it, however.
“I’m not showing up because someone’s done something bad, but because I’m helping someone,” Lines said about his experiences administering aid to people. “Here we can do more proactive stuff because we’re a smaller campus. It’s much more rewarding to me.”