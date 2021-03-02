Jaime Arambula and Serenity Peru were attacked Friday morning, but they weren’t worried. Their attackers were all of 3 1/2 feet tall, roughly 40 pounds and full of the giggles.
Jaime and Serenity are Safford High School students participating in the Early Childhood Development program at the school and spend several hours a week inside Bulldog Boulevard, the district’s preschool and daycare.
On Friday, the students were on their way through the preschool to show a guest a newly redesigned playground, but first they had to stop and hug their many little admirers.
Roughly 140 students are taking Olga Gomez’s early childhood development classes and those who complete three years of courses with at least a B average can walk away with a Child Development Associates credential from Eastern Arizona College.
Such a credential allows them to enter the childcare work force at a higher paying level and enter college with nine credit hours under their belt, Gomez said.
Safford’s preschool and early childhood development program has been around roughly 20 years, Gomez said. She came aboard three years ago after spending 27 years with the Graham/Greenlee counties Head Start program.
She teaches students how kids develop, grow and learn from their very beginning up until they reach the age of 8, she said.
Her students start observing teachers and preschoolers during the second year of the program and work side-by-side with teachers in the third and fourth year of the program.
Before getting their CDA or Child Development Associates, they have to pass seven competency areas defined by the National Accreditation of Child Development, she said. They must also pass a state assessment test with a score of at least 80%.
While not all of her students will go on to teach, her classes are useful for anyone who deals with children. They also open the door to many other career fields, including nursing, occupational therapy and social work.
“We all need to have an understanding of how to work with young children and how young children work,” Gomez said. “If you understand the fundamental foundation of where these little people are and believe in them, then you’re not forcing them to do something that’s not developmentally appropriate.”
Jaime, 17, is in his third year of child development courses. His grandmother and mom teach and, as the oldest of six kids, it just seemed natural.
He soon learned there’s a lot more to teaching than he thought.
“I thought all teachers did was say ‘Here’s a fun activity, let’s play,’” Jaime said. “I didn’t know they were actually manipulating kids to help them learn, although I’m not sure if manipulating is exactly the right word.”
He’s now thinking of going into pediatric nursing.
Serenity, a 16-year-old sophomore, loves to be around kids. She’s not sure if she’ll pursue a career in teaching, but the class has definitely given her more confidence.
As part of her curriculum, Gomez teaches students how to write resumes, interview for jobs, give presentations and develop other so-called soft skills.
Both students said they love Gomez and she loves them.
“My passion is planting that seed for those precious future little leaders of ours,” Gomez said. “When I came to the high school, I thought ‘What a beautiful experience to be able to teach the passion of teaching young children.’”
“I teach my students to know they can make such a difference in the world. How you respect and believe in the capability of these little human beings develops a confident little person. It really does open the door for them,” Gomez said. “They know how to act. They understand they’re important, that they can be heard. They understand life skills. They understand sharing.”