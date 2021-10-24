featured Early Halloween Eastern Arizona Courier Oct 24, 2021 Oct 24, 2021 Updated 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Lindie Brown helps Zoey Brown, 13, get into her frightening costume Saturday. Photos by Kim Smith Eastern Arizona Courier Dakota Brown, 10, of Pima and Kaiden Wood, 12, of Thatcher congratulate each other on their choice of costume at the Halloween Carnival held Saturday at Thatcher VFW Auxiliary Post 10385. Ryane Perez, a fiber artist from Clifton, chats with Zoey Brown at the Thatcher VFW Saturday. Iron Man Dakota Brown, 10, checks out one of the many booths at the Thatcher VFW Halloween Carnival Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thatcher VFW Post 10385 held its annual Halloween Carnival Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments Most Popular Valley fever big problem in state, but not here Dog attack leads to rabies shots for Safford man Found body believed to be that of missing woman Wildcats hand Cowboys decisive 27-10 loss SHS orchestra members promise an evening far from boring COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Graham, Greenlee counties up Raul Rodriguez Diaz ‘SEAL Team’ Has Us Very Worried About Jason (RECAP) Beatrice P. Muñoz Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit