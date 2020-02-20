SAFFORD- Fire crews were called out early Thursday morning to a structure fire.
Safford Fire Department crews were called to the 800 block of Relation Street in Safford at 3 am in regards to a structure fire. According to Safford Fire Chief Clark Bingham, the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
“It was an accidental fire and was the result of moving boxes being too close to the fire place,” said Bingham. “The fire was a really quick knockdown, and the building received smoke and water damage.”
No injuries were reported.