When you can't go to the Festival of Trees, you bring it to your school. All of the teachers at Jack Daley Primary School decorated trees for the students to enjoy and Santa (Lin Gifford) and Jingle Jen the Elf (Jen Knight) read The Polar Express and principal (Tracy Allred) passed out candy canes.
