If you’re looking for something fun to do in Safford, head back to Tucson, said a young, hyper-wired former Chicagoan restaurant employee. He then rattled off a brief history of what landed him in Graham County’s Gila Valley.
However, Mount Graham entranced me as I snaked north on State Route 101. I concurrently understand the over abundance of energy and, hence, the disposition for boredom that comes with youth.
My eyes told me this is a stereotypical mountain town in Southern Arizona. The main drag is littered with corporate hotels and small motels; I spotted two pubs as I trailed West Fifth Street. Historic downtown, although quaint, was decorated with day-glow, building-long murals that gives this humble hamlet a modern appeal. Thanks for your recent hard work, Brandt Woods. I was tremendously impressed by and attracted to the local skateboard park and the hip, java bar, The Gathering Scene.
I set out to grab sunrise nature photos on Mount Graham early Tuesday morning. My vehicle and camera equipment we’re poor choices for the outing. After almost getting stuck in a snowbank at Arcadia Campground, I slowly bounced down the peak, making a much needed pitstop at the Mt. Graham Market. Out front were two scruffy, cutie pie dogs: Moose, a chocolate Labrador retriever, and his female counterpart, Spot, who sports her terrier-mix humbly. A half-dozen school children stopped at the market, then got their canine escort to the bus stop. The doggo yoke took their post at the shop after keeping the kids company, as the temperature barely reached 36 Fahrenheit. Locals floated in and out of the bazaar, grabbing morning delectables and gas for pickups, mini-backhoes.
I said, “Hello” to Moose first, learning he’s not allowed inside because of his propensity for marking his territory. Spot enjoyed my scratches, but quickly abandoned my hands in pursuit of the sides of every guest who happened by. I needed their companionship more than they cared for mine. They’re mascots with a mission, greet the humans and make sure local youth know the world is a genial place to live. It’s reassuring to still have furry best friends in a nation that seems hellbent on trending outrage.
I grew a deep appreciation for two ways of life during my jaunt 120 miles southeast of Tucson: trekking through wilderness for nature photography and small town living.
I have respect for the former, although it’s not how I spend my most valuable resource — time. There’s only so many photos of saguaros I can stomach. Conversely, I would enjoy the slog up the side of a mountain, especially in the snow. That mental hard reset is impossible to replicate.
A serious interest in the latter has grown since I began exploring locals-only towns across the southern half of Arizona. I lived in, or next door to plenty of towering metropolises, which developed my carnal satisfaction with anonymity.
I’ve ventured on hundreds of subway trains that we’re perspiring with summertime humidity, carrying Wall Street traders and homeless veterans to their appropriate stop. But what if your hometown’s population can fit in an average football stadium, I wondered to myself during the past three years. The camps where a postal worker is the unofficial mayor of downtown — a beat cop who knows the street happenings before they materialize. For the last half decade, I can imagine being quite content living in either. This phase of my life is navigated by a wellspring of internal happiness as well as the understanding that the external world impacts us only if we allow it to.
I caught the attention of a young bloke as I grabbed flicks of Safford’s historic district. My camera piqued his interest as he flooded the next 22 minutes with inquiries and his life story. Isn’t it curious how much you can learn about a stranger’s brother-in-law by simply standing on a street corner with a lightbox in your eye?
There’s a trove of stories coming from this distant neighbor of a town. If I can document every tale I’ll die a happy dude. That state of greediness keeps me motivated and 12-hour days my norm indefinitely.