SAFFORD- Another great year of contributions totaled for the local Special Olympics.
Local law enforcement personnel volunteered August 16 as waiters and seaters with all tips they collected going directly to fund the local Special Olympics at El Charro. Combining the tips in the jar, as well as the tips left mechanically were recently announced by event coordinator Josh Brantner.
“The final total is $2,500,” said Brantner.
This total makes the collected monetary donations complementary to the 2018 Tip-A-Cop.