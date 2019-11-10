SAFFORD — Eastern Arizona College’s Cosmetology Academy will host its semi-annual Call for Admissions Extravaganza and Fashion Show event Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m., at the school’s facility, located at 1550 W. Thatcher Blvd., in Safford.
The event, which is intended for all students interested in enrolling at the academy, will introduce potential students to the facility, its instructors and the curriculum for each of its programs.
“We offer four programs,” said academy Director Nicole Lucas, “cosmetology, cosmetology instructor, hair stylist and nail technician.”
“This is so much fun for our current students,” she continued, “and it provides a special preview of the offered courses and skills that are taught here at the academy.”
Full-time students may be eligible for a waiver of $1,500 to offset course fees.
For more information call 928-348-8878. Students are asked to dress professionally.