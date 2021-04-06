Rikki Yentsch is 14 years old and loves making friends and learning new things each year as she competes in the Eastern Arizona Cinderella Pageant.
“I used to be really shy, and it’s helped me open up a lot,” Yentsch said.
The Safford resident has been participating in the competition for five years now and intends to go to the state final in June. Her family takes her every year, since her mother believes it is good quality time to have with her daughters.
“The interview part is my least favorite. It’s kind of scary at first. But once you’re in there, you can open up to the judges, and it’s just like a normal conversation you would have with people,” she said.
Last week the pageant competitors got together to go over the upcoming preliminary on April 17 for the Eastern Arizona region. Directors discussed interview questions, routines and talent presentations with the girls and their moms.
Locally, eight girls are competing this year, ages seven to 26. In 2019, there were 23 girls competing locally and organizers say the pandemic caused many young ladies to shy away from the competition.
Every year roughly 150 girls compete in the state title pageant.
The pageant consists of a local preliminary which has different age groups and levels. During the preliminary competition the judges ask the contestants questions about themselves and their dreams.
The girls model party wear and casual wear, and there is also a talent portion of the competition. Each of these elements are judged and the girls are awarded points.
The girls who accrue the most points get to compete in the state competition for free and earn titles they keep for the rest of the year. There is also a baby pageant where the babies do play time and the judges put points on their personality. The babies wear casual wear and party wear on stage.
The girl with the highest points wins the overall crown. Another title is given to the girls with the highest points in beauty, talent, and who are the most photogenic.
If a girl wants to compete but doesn’t place in the preliminary, she can still compete in the finals, but it will cost the girl’s family just under $2,000 for meals and a hotel stay. The state competition in Phoenix is one week long. The winners of the state competition win scholarships of various monetary values to the college of each girl’s choice.
The five major age division in Cinderella are:
Cinderella Tot: 3-6 years old
Cinderella Miniature Miss: 7-9 years old
Cinderella Miss: 10-12 years old
Cinderella Teen: 13-17 years old
Cinderella Woman: 18-26 years old
This year’s local preliminary will be at the Lee Little Theater at Eastern Arizona College on April 17.
The state competition is in June and the winners of the state competition can go on to the national competition.
Jen Cauthen has been involved with the Eastern Arizona Cinderella pageant since 2006 when she entered her then 3-year-old daughter.
“I was looking for friends as a parent. I had two boys and one girl and the boys were involved in sports, and I was looking for something girly and fun to do with my little girls,” she said.
Now Cauthen is the director for the pageant and said her daughter’s journey in the pageant has helped her daughter become more confident over the past decade.
“It helps my daughter not be too shy and helped her be able to talk to people,” she said. “It’s very family-oriented.”
Co-director Rebecca Throop has been involved with the program for the past decade.
“It’s a fantastic program as a youth development pageant. It helps them to be their best self,” she said. “It’s not anything fake. The judges just want to get to know the girl and who they are as people.”
Throop said one of the key competition elements is the interview.
“It makes them better able to communicate from a younger age,” she said. “This competition helps the girls’ people skills, self-confidence, self-esteem and communication.”
Morenci resident Kara Helms entered her daughter, Shandi, 13, into the competition four years ago when her sister-in-law suggested enrolling her to develop her social skills.
“My oldest daughter used to say she felt she was socially awkward,” she said. “It’s helped her a lot. She’s now the youngest member of the Arizona School Board Student Council Advisory Committee. She’s made presentations to the Arizona school board, and she just turned 13 in March.”
Shandi believes she’s grown through being in the pageant.
“My favorite part is the talent portion because you don’t usually get to see so many people do so many different amazing things,” she said. “I sing. I will be singing ‘Amazing Grace.’”
The interview is a major hurdle that has helped her grow.
“Cinderella helped me with that because I’m more comfortable with interviews than I used to be,” she said. “I’m planning to help the schools and youth grow, and letting them know about the problems we face today.”
Since starting the competition, Shandi has made four close friends and would encourage other parents and girls to compete.
“Try your best. The outcome of the competition doesn’t matter. It’s what you learn from the experience that matters,” she said.