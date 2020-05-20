THATCHER, Ariz. — Eastern Arizona College released a four-phased reopening plan that anticipates students returning back to campus for in-person classes this fall. The plan details a gradual return for employees throughout the coming months and is subject to changed due to evolving circumstances and governmental guidelines.
“The health and safety of our campus is our number one priority,” stated EAC President Todd Haynie. “We are working closely with local and state authorities to ensure alignment with their requirements, and will do everything we can to provide a safe learning and working environment.”
An EAC interdisciplinary task force developed the following phases based on several guiding principles and general instructions:
· Phase I: Pilot Opening and Development of Operations - Supervisors in the Student Services Building returned to campus the week of May 18 to review departmental plans and communicate with staff; summer faculty prepares in-person plans; College travel and large events remain canceled; meetings held electronically.
· Phase II: Gradual Return: Student Services; Summer Courses; Pool; Wellness Center; Alumni Library, and Media Center - Administrative supervisors and designated employees return to campus and the Student Services Building reopens to the public on May 26; EAC’s pool, Wellness Center, Alumni Library, and Media Center are anticipated to reopen on June 1; some in-person summer courses allowed; face coverings are required for employees and recommended for students; non-essential travel and events remain canceled; meetings held electronically.
· Phase III: Administrative Staff Returns - All 12-month employees return to campus on Monday, July 1, unless approved to work remotely by supervisor; academic and student affairs submit plans for courses, residence halls, athletics, dining services, and student activities; final decisions on Phase IV will be made.
· Phase IV: Return to Campus – Faculty returns on Aug. 17 and students begin in-person classes on Aug. 24.
“It’s difficult to predict exactly what the fall semester will look like, but we are deeply committed to student success and we will plan the best we can for the new normal,” stated Haynie. “The challenge ahead requires devotion and creativity, as well as compassion and patience as we navigate the future together.”
For a more detailed look at the phased return to campus plan, please visit EAC’s website http://www.eac.edu/safety/