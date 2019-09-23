PIMA — The Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society welcomed guests to tour its many exhibits, listen to old-time piano music and enjoy a tasty spread from Casa Mañana at last week’s open house.
The museum building was filled with music Thursday evening, Sept. 19, as Loretta Graves delighted visitors with an array of piano tunes, and guests admired the museum’s plethora of historical items from the Gila Valley.
Guests also took the opportunity to mingle as they examined the exhibits. And helped themselves to food and drinks, filling their plates with tortilla chips (including chocolate dessert chips), salsa and other toppings brought for the occasion by Casa Mañana owner Adam Hoopes.
In 1961, a group of men including Reece Jarvis organized the Pima Chamber of Commerce. Seeking ways to promote the town, they soon hit on the idea of a historical museum.
“We wanted to do things to spruce up the town, make it better and more attractive,” Jarvis told the Courier in 2018. “We finally got the idea of putting a museum together.”
To get an idea how it was done, Jarvis and other chamber members visited the Heard Museum in Phoenix and a museum at the University of Arizona. With what they learned, they came back to Pima and got to work, building display cases and collecting artifacts from around the community.
The current museum board is: President Shawn Wright, Vice President Clint Woods, Secretary Anna Jane Jarvis, Treasurer and Museum Curator Edres Barney
The museum, located at 2 N. Main St. in Pima, is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. For tours contact Barney at 928-485-3032.
The next event for Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society is the Haunted House at the Farm Museum, Oct. 25-26 and Oct. 30-31.