THATCHER — Known locally as the premier facility in which to learn nursing, Eastern Arizona College is rapidly gaining that same reputation across the state.
Registerednurse.org released its fourth annual rankings of nursing programs in the state, and Eastern’s program is sitting at number three, behind Scottsdale Community College and the University of Arizona.
“Eastern Arizona College, located in Thatcher, offers an associate's degree pathway to registered nursing which focuses on stellar patient care using evidence-based nursing processes. Graduates of this 72-credit program go on to find employment in a number of healthcare arenas,” the website said in its ranking.
In an e-mail to the Courier, Carolyn McCormies, the division chair for Nursing and Allied Health, said the college is “committed” to providing quality education for the nursing students. “The Eastern Arizona Nursing College Program is committed to excellence with an extraordinary faculty and student body. We are dedicated to helping the graduates become responsible, caring and accountable professional nurses,” McCormies said.
Eastern’s Nursing Program is based on the QSEN (Quality and Safety Education for Nurses) competencies, which are based on patient safety. QSEN competencies include the following knowledge, skills and abilities: patient-centered care, teamwork and collaboration, evidence-based practice, quality improvement, safety and informatics (using information and technology to communicate, manage knowledge, mitigate error and support decision making).
Last year, Registerednurse.org ranked Eastern’s Nursing Program No. 5 in the state.