It’s been just over a year since the long awaited tamarisk beetle arrived in Greenlee County, but they aren’t spreading very fast.
The insect was introduced to the West in the early 2000s to control invasive tamarisk, or salt cedar, which has crowded out native plants along many rivers including the Gila and the San Francisco. The beetles feed on tamarisk leaves but do not eat other plants.
Experts were excited when the beetles were discovered last June because they believe they’ll eat 75-80 percent of the salt cedar, which consume a lot of water. They said mature beetles could move as fast as 60-70 miles a day.
Earlier this week the Gila Watershed Partnership reported the beetle has not made substantial work spreading down the Gila or San Fransico river. However, beetle experts say this is normal.
The beetles were initially found along the San Francisco River near Clifton last summer and they spread to where Bonita Creek meets the Gila River in Graham County, but they’ve slowed down, said GWP Executive Director Melanie Tluczek.
“We expected more movement but this year they seemed to have stayed around the Bonita Creek area,” Tluczek said.
Ben Bloodworth, tamarisk monitoring and education program coordinator for RiversEdge West, said the beetle’s actions depend on its food. RiversEdge West is a nonprofit that has been working with the GWP in beetle monitoring.
He said the beetles land in a certain area, lay their eggs, and then the eggs hatch the next year. If there are enough tamarisk tree leaves to feed the beetle, they will not feel the need to move to another location. It is impossible to tell where the beetles may move to next because they simply follow the food.
Matthew Johnson, a bird ecologist, is also monitoring the beetles in Graham and Greenlee counties to study the beetle’s impact on the environment.
Since the tamarisk tree was introduced into the environment roughly 150 years ago to curb flooding, the endangered Southwestern Willow Flycatcher have begun nesting in them. Since the beetle usually attacks the higher foliage of the tamarisk tree first, the Flycatcher are now in danger of predators and extreme heat.
Thankfully, Johnson said, the GWP is working hard to plant native trees for the flycatcher to nest in instead.
That work will continue while the beetle remains relatively stationary, Tluczek said.
“We have been redirecting resources to getting restoration sites as healthy as possible,” she said. “We’ve also stopped cutting the tamarisk since the beetle will be taking care of it. We’re focusing on the native vegetation, so the animals have a place to be when the tamarisk do die out.”