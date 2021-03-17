The Graham County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 Wednesday to approve a zoning change that will allow for a new outdoor marijuana farm in Eden if the board of supervisors agree to the change.
The 35-37 acre farm will be surrounded by a solid 10-foot fence that meets Arizona Department of Health Services' requirements and have more than 100 security cameras.
Clint Colvin has had a 100-acre hemp farm in the same area on Hot Springs Road for the last two years.
Colvin told the commission he anticipates hiring at least 30 employees for the farm, all of whom must be at least 21 and have a state-issued fingerprint card.
"I'm looking at this as a farmer," Colvin said. "This is just one way to pay my bills because the crops I have now aren't."
Commission member Mark Claridge and Chairman Gene Robert Larson expressed grave concerns about such a farm. Both said they believe marijuana farms in Colorado and Wyoming resulted in increased crime and traffic for neighbors.
Larson said the mafia has moved into both states and that for every $1 in taxes raised by the crop, another $4 was spent "taking care of dope heads."
Both also noted that Graham County residents voted against making recreational marijuana legal.
Colvin explained his would not be a cash business. His crops would be processed, taken to the Phoenix area and dispersed from there. Since it would be an outdoor operation it would rely on sunlight, not electricity so there'd be no electricity to steal, as Claridge suggested.
He also pointed out that he's spoken with his neighbors and they were unopposed to his plans. A few of them spoke at Wednesday's meeting on his behalf and one sent in a letter.
In addition, Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis, a personal friend of Colvin's, spoke in favor of the farm, noting the security measures that would be in place, but also the indirect benefit it would have for the town.
Although it would not receive property taxes from the farm, Lewis pointed out its employees would be gassing up and eating at Pima establishments.
The last group that wanted to grow marijuana in Graham County presented the commission and Board of Supervisors a lot of "fluff" and Supervisor Danny Smith made "swiss cheese" out of it, Lewis said.
Last December, the commission voted 8-1 against a rezoning application filed by the Bayacan Company that would have allowed it to grow medicinal marijuana in the empty NatureSweet greenhouses near Bonita.
The company later withdrew its application because numerous residents expressed their disapproval of such a facility. They expressed concerns about the message it would send to children, the environmental impact it would have and the potential impact on traffic.
A company representative had said an economic impact study by the Rounds Consulting Group showed Bayacan would introduce 1,494 jobs to the county as well as $545,800 in annual tax revenue. The average employee would earn $34,000-$40,000 annually.
The Colvin family is "open and honest" and the farm would literally be in their backyard, Lewis said.
Colvin reiterated the marijuana is just another crop to him and a way to pay the bills.
In related matters, the commission voted 5-1 to create two ordinances out of one. They separated the sexually oriented business from the medical marijuana business regulation. They also took the medical marijuana ordinance and created a marijuana business ordinance that addresses both medical and recreational marijuana.
According to the county, no marijuana dispensary or farm can be operated within 1,000 feet of an area in unincorporated Graham County that is zoned for houses, preschools, kindergartens, elementary, secondary schools, high schools, places of worship, public parks, or community centers.
Under Arizona law, there can be two dispensaries in each county, but there are no limits on the number of marijuana farms that can be created, said Steve McGaughey, planning and zoning director.
Graham County already has one dispensary in Safford and McGaughey said he expects any new dispensaries would again be located in Safford because of the county's restrictions and those put in place in Pima and Thatcher.
The only place a dispensary could be built under Pima's new ordinance is in the river bed and no one wants to build one there, Lewis said.
The only way a dispensary would be allowed in Thatcher is if it sold both medicinal and recreational marijuana and the state is not issuing permits that would allow for that at this time, said Thatcher Town Manager Heath Brown.
As for marijuana farms, McGaughey said that due to the restrictions there are only a couple of existing farms that could become marijuana farms.
He also pointed out that when someone wants to create a marijuana farm the county must notify all neighbors within 1,300 feet of the potential farm. If those neighbors were to complain, the chances of an existing farm converting to marijuana or a property being rezoned to allow for marijuana would be greatly diminished.
The Colvin matter will go before the Board of Supervisors on April 19.