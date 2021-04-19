The Graham County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a zoning change Monday that will allow for a new outdoor marijuana farm in Eden.
Clint Colvin, who has a 100-acre hemp farm in the same area on Hot Springs Road, had asked for the zoning change.
Dustin Welker, county manager, said a public hearing on the matter was held during Monday's board meeting and no one took the opportunity to speak.
Colvin told the county's planning and zoning commission last month that the 35-37 acre farm will be surrounded by a solid 10-foot fence that meets Arizona Department of Health Services’ requirements and have more than 100 security cameras.
He also told the commission he anticipates hiring at least 30 employees for the farm, all of whom must be at least 21 and have a state-issued fingerprint card.
“I’m looking at this as a farmer,” Colvin said. “This is just one way to pay my bills because the crops I have now aren’t.”
Colvin explained his business will not be a cash business. His crops will be processed, taken to the Phoenix area and dispersed from there.
Last December, the commission voted 8-1 against a rezoning application filed by the Bayacan Company that would have allowed it to grow medicinal marijuana in empty NatureSweet greenhouses near Bonita.
The company later withdrew its application because numerous residents expressed their disapproval of such a facility. They expressed concerns about the message it would send to children, the environmental impact it would have and the potential impact on traffic.
Since then, Bayacan and NatureSweet have held several public meetings to address the public's concerns about their proposal. The latest meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at The Venue, 430 W. Main Street, in Safford.