Thanks to the wind, the Pinnacle Fire changed directions Saturday and pushed into two canyon bottoms with abundant fuels, causing another substantial column of smoke.
According to the Coronado National Forest, the fire is approaching 32,000 acres and is 25 percent contained, mostly on the eastern and southern perimeters.
More than 450 firefighters are working on the blaze. On Saturday, water and retardant was being dropped on the fire, which was threatening private property outside the Santa Teresa Wilderness area.
All Black Rock road area residences and all residences in the Klondyke-Aravaipa corridor in Graham County are in "Go" status.
Five hand crews, four helicopters, 28 engines, 11 water tenders and four bulldozers are assigned to the fire.