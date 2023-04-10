There's no telling how long it takes the Easter Bunny to prepare 6,000 eggs, but on Saturday in Pima, town officials learned how long it takes a motivated group of kids to make them disappear.
Minutes.
"It was a little scary," Town Manager Vernon Batty admitted after observing a wave of 5- to 7-year-olds methodically sweep one of the township's baseball fields clean of hundreds of plastic eggs Saturday morning during Pima's annual Easter Egg Hunt.
The kids divided in three age groups — 0 to 4, 5 to 9, and 10 to 14 — gathered up eggs at pace that might be associated with assembly-line work. Their objective, however, wasn't simply to acquire quantity, but rather to procure that one egg in each field that contained a slip of paper that could be redeemed for a brand new bicycle.
Each field also included a second-prize egg that was good for a crisp $20 bill.
"Don't spend it all in one place," Batty advised the $20 winners, before apparently reconsidering. "On second thought, spend it any way you want."
The town of Pima put up the prizes for Saturday's event, over which Vice Mayor Sherrill Teeter presided. Batty said the town has been staging the Easter egg hunt for about five years.
The morning's activities also included a visit from Easter Bunny and a coloring contest good for one $10 prize in each age group.