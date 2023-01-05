Many consider eating healthy and going to the gym their goals for 2023. Our mayors, vice mayors and county supervisors say they resolve to continue their work in the community as well as tackle new challenges.
Roads to the future
Roads were a top priority to multiple officials, including Pima Mayor Brian Paull and Pima Vice Mayor Sherrill Teeter. The town of Pima purchased an asphalt zipper in 2022. The machine rips up the road and then puts it down again using the same materials.
“The infrastructure is the main thing to me,” said Paull. “The roads have been needing repair for quite some time, and we’re trying to get ahead of that maintenance instead of continuously playing catch-up.”
As a result of purchasing the asphalt zipper, the community doesn’t have to use as much new material to improve their roads, he said. The town can save money to spend on its citizens. As Pima grows, the roads and infrastructure will grow with it.
“Our town is definitely growing, and we’re all excited for the opportunities it will create for us,” Paull said.
Thatcher Vice Mayor Jenny Howard is also focusing on the condition of the roadways in her community. The Thatcher Town Council recently approved a 10-year road maintenance plan, Howard said.
“We just need to stick with it. We have very limited funds through HURF, so we’re throwing in money from our budget.”
The Highway User Revenue Fund, HURF, is a tax funding city road maintenance, she said. A majority of this fund is generated through gasoline taxes. As more people are switching to electric cars, Howard said she is putting a priority on road maintenance and drainage instead of waiting for it to become harder to fund.
“I want to be on top of things like that,” Howard said.
Howard also said she expects natural gas bills to increase over the next year, and she wants to support the county as it lobbies to keep prices at a reasonable rate.
“We need to balance everything and take care of our residents,” she said.
Howard said one of her personal goals is to continue to beautify Highway 70 so residents slow down and appreciate Thatcher instead of seeing it as a passway. Over the next year, she said she intends to plant more trees and have more signs along the road.
Paul David, Graham County Board of Supervisor Chairman of District 1, said he is focusing on county roads this year, as well.
“I’m working with the Legislature and lobbying for more transportation projects for our area,” he said. “I’m trying to improve both the safety of existing roads and getting more of our dirt roads paved.”
A monument and community togetherness
Encouraging community bonding through events is one way Pima Vice Mayor Sherrill Teeter said she hopes to create a stronger tie between citizens.
“I want the community to continue to grow and get to know each other,” Teeter said.
In times of crisis, Teeter said the citizens of Pima have rallied together, and it helps if they know each other. As she works on the council, events will be one of the items she will be focusing on.
Another of Teeter’s resolutions for this year is to do all she can to ensure the completion of the memorial honoring the 27 Pima servicemen who died in World War II. She said she wants the memorial to be a place where everyone can come and think about their loved ones who have passed.
The monument has been in the works for the past five years.
“Every time we make one step ahead something happens to hold us back,” Teeter said.
Since construction in the Valley has slowed somewhat, Teeter said she hopes the town will be able to employ available carpenters to finish the job.
“I’m praying with everything I have to get it done this year,” Teeter said.
Education and involvement
District 2 Supervisor and current Vice Chairman John Howard said he hopes to educate and communicate with residents about how county government works.
“My biggest thing is I want to communicate better with the public. I want to be able to inform the public more about policies and keep them informed, have town halls, and be a better communicator,” he said.
People only visit the planning and zoning meetings when they are upset about a decision or they’re having a problem, he said. By educating the community ahead of time on how county government works, Howard hopes to help the citizens understand how the county works for them. Through open communication and education, Howard said he aims to serve the public better.
Community amenity developments continue
Thatcher's Jenny Howard said she continues to support the work on the Thatcher Recreational Facility and the Thatcher Commercial Plaza.
“We’re on the downhill slide to see us breaking ground on the Thatcher Commercial Plaza,” she said.
Although she didn’t have an exact time for the plaza’s opening, Howard said the town is in the middle of designing the property.
The Thatcher Recreational Facility is also in continuous development, Howard said. The council dedicates money each year to fund it.
“I drove by the other day and there’s tons of people using it,” Howard said. “There were kids playing soccer and picnicking. We’ll continue to make improvements.”
Graham County's David said recreational facilities are improving in the county as well. An overhaul to the Graham County Fairgrounds is in the planning stages, he said. There will be more trees and shade at the fairgrounds once the board decides on a design.
While continuing the fight against drugs, Safford Mayor Jason Kouts is also focusing his work as mayor on Safford amenities.
“My main goal for 2023 is for beautiful recreational amenities for our Safford residents: parks, fields, walking trails,” he said. “Places for our citizens to feel safe while celebrating with their families, cheering on their children and connecting through recreation.”
These goals are reachable, Kouts said, and they help the community come together.
Staying the course
Danny Smith, Graham County Board of Supervisor for District 3, said his goals are to remain consistent with what he’s been doing over the years.
“I’ll keep working on economic development for the Gila Valley, as I have for 25 years, so the kids I coach may be able to stay or come back and raise a family in the Valley with more amenities and work in a profession of their choice.”
Smith also said he intends to continue to serve the people and represent the tax payers of Graham County.
Fentanyl
David said fentanyl in particular is one of his concerns in the community.
“I was very pleased to see that the substance abuse coalition got $250,000 for a campaign,” he said. “I’ve been really concerned about that, and hope that the people who are potential users, as well as the school kids who are growing up and going to be tempted — that there will be some people who reconsider and realize that life is worth living. And that the easy way out is too dangerous and you can’t just check out of society.”
David said he hopes to work with the coalition by helping them find places to hold their meetings and seminars.
In a recent supervisors meeting, David said the board made an agreement with one of the medication-assisted treatment (MAT) facilities to treat county inmates on their way to addiction recovery.
“The whole purpose is not to just keep them high while in jail and content, but along with the medication-assisted treatment, they also do counseling and wean them down and educate them to get off it,” he said. “The last meeting we had we just approved the agreement with one of the MAT programs.”
Housing
Quality of life is also a top priority, David said. He was recently aware roughly 400 to 800 people are waiting in line for Freeport McMoRan housing. With so many jobs and not enough housing opportunities, David said he hopes to open up options for family dwellings on land parcels.
“I’m looking to work with our supervisors and planning and zoning to see if we can modify some of our zoning to allow what they call accessory dwelling units. So people who have homes on a large enough lot can have another family member move in and build a shelter of some kind,” he said. “There still has to be a better way for people to get into affordable houses.”