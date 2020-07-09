There are three seats open on the Safford City Council and six people running, two of them incumbents. The candidates are: Michael Andaloza (I), Richard Ortega (I), Patrick Anderson, Dusti Brantner, Brad Hemphill and Michael Marble.
Please introduce yourself.
Andaloza: My name is Michael Andazola. I am a Safford City Councilman seeking re-election. I have lived in Southeastern Arizona my entire life. I have been a resident of Safford since 2007. I am Chairman of the Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage Corporation, a member of the Safford Lion’s Club, Precinct Committeeman and 2nd Vice Chairman of the Republican Executive Committee. I hold an AAS in Administration of Justice from Eastern Arizona College and an Associate Degree in Paralegal Studies. I am continuing my education to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree at Grand Canyon University in Government with emphasis in State and Local Public Policy.
Ortega: In 1972, I moved to Safford with my wife, Theresa, and 3 children. I successfully operated Ortega's Shoes for 46 years until retirement. I have served on the Safford School Board. At present, I serve on the Safford City Council as vice-mayor. I am serving as executive director of the South Eastern Arizona Governments Organization. I also volunteer as a member of the American Legion Honor Guard.
Anderson: I moved to Safford in 2003 to operate the Olney House B&B. I am the owner of Anderson Remodeling since 2007. I’ve been a member of the Safford Fire Department since 2006 and an EMS provider since 2007. I formed the Safford Fire Training Academy in 2014, serving all local fire departments.
Brantner: I was born and raised here in Safford. My family has resided in the valley since 1957. My grandparents were small business owners who operated the Safford laundromats. I have experience in the obstacles and issues small businesses face on a daily basis. I’ve worked in the financial industry for over 20 years. I currently volunteer for Special Olympics events and fundraisers, the annual Toys for Tots Trot, and the annual Alzheimer’s walk. I also attend and assist my husband at Lions Club events.
Hemphill: I was born and raised in Safford and have lived in our wonderful city for forty-one years. I have taught and coached in the area for 28 years, serving in numerous leadership positions, including athletic director. I recently served as the vice-president of the Safford City Library advisory board.
Marble: My name is Michael Marble and I have lived in the Gila Valley my whole life. Between my Sweetheart and I we have 7 children ranging from 24 to 9 years of age. I have helped with many different youth activities over the years ranging from sports to scouts.
What do you believe are the top three issues facing our community and how would you address them?
Andaloza:
The water issue facing our community is of utmost importance. We need to protect our water rights and educate our citizens on how to conserve water for future resources. We will continue to work with Gila Watershed Partnership and local leaders to find a long-term solution to protect our water rights.
The drug issue is also a big concern. We must find solutions to stop the flow of drugs into our community and find legitimate help to those who are addicted to drugs. Drugs increase crime and we need to protect our community for our future generations.
Safford needs to be aggressive in bringing in new businesses. We can’t survive solely on Copper Mine business. We must have other businesses in town that will provide good paying jobs to our citizens that will help maintain a strong economy.
Ortega:
WATER: Water is, and will always be, one of the main issues facing Safford. We must continue stressing conservation practices for wise water usage. Continue exploration for new sources and how to integrate into our present system while maintaining quality. Our aging water infrastructure must be renewed to insure constant and adequate delivery to our residents.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: Implementation of an advertising campaign promoting Safford's business and family friendly atmosphere, climate and access to outdoor activities.
YOUTH AND RECREATION: Families and especially the youth are the substance of our country, state, and city. Increase the programs of the Boys & Girls Club by providing the space needed to reach even more of our youth. Fostering the many talents children have could lead to life building creativity. Safford has ideal weather. We could maximize the open hours at the swimming pool and expand programs offered. I would like to see lit soccer and baseball fields within the city to be enjoyed by all.
Anderson: I believe the top three issues Safford is facing are: economic growth, long-term employment, and affordable housing. Safford needs to become more business friendly. We should have a comprehensive review of our current ordinances and make changes more supportive of local business growth. Possible changes could include waving fees for commercial construction. This might stimulate existing business expansion and invite corporate business to build in Safford. This may cost the city up front, but in the long-term increase our tax revenues and offer more long-term employment. We need to seek out residential developers and help them locate areas to build more low-income, multi-family and single-family housing. Then offer incentives to help decrease the cost of construction.
Brantner:
I’d like to see more transparency on issues that involve taxpayer dollars. Things such as why project costs are so high and why the City pays contractors more than it would cost a regular person to complete the same services. Reducing unnecessary spending is one of my priorities and focuses if elected. Open communication with our citizens needs to become our most important task. The citizens that elect the council want their voices and issue to be heard.
Fiscal responsibility and accountability from all city departments is another necessity. Corrupt and greedy politicians have caused trust to be lost. People now feel that their elected officials cannot be trusted to responsibly spend their tax dollars. We must work hard to change that mindset. More information regarding major spending needs to be communicated to the public and we need to be open to their opinions also.
I would like to see our community bring back the DARE program to educate our youth to the dangers and consequences of drug use. This also helps to build police/community relations. Our children learn they can trust our officers to help keep them safe, and our officers help keep our kids away from drugs. Officer Arbizo has a great relationship with our youth that I believe can be expanded on and bring about changes with our local drug problem.
Hemphill:
Clearly, a large focus of government at all levels for the near future will be navigating and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The City must continue to provide necessary economic assistance and lead in fact-based safety responses. All the resources at the disposal of the City come from our residents, and those resources must be wisely put to use to the benefit of our residents.
Unfortunately, illicit drugs continue to be a major issue in the Gila Valley. The City has a unique opportunity to partner whenever possible with other organizations like House of Hope that are tackling this issue. It’s also important that local leadership promote sensitivity and a positive, assistive approach to the problem.
Safford must continue to explore opportunities for growth and development. Projects like the Gila River Linear Park and the Chamber’s farmer’s market are excellent examples of the type of projects we should explore.
Water.
Marble: I believe the top three issues facing our community currently are drug abuse, mental health, and a lack of activities for the teens/young adults. I want the city to work more closely with the different substance abuse organizations in our area. We have many great organizations and we need to work together. I would eventually like to have a Community Center for the teens to be able and hangout and take different classes ranging from learning a trade to boxing to creative writing. Too often drug abuse and mental health go hand in hand and the mental health aspect is overlooked which makes it nearly impossible for individuals to truly get a hand on their addiction. I would like to try and find a way to bring more mental health professionals to open offices here in our area by working with the other municipalities on some form of enticements.
What are a couple of small projects you wish could be quickly and easily tackled?
Andaloza:
1. We need to have a community clean up day here in Safford. We need to encourage our businesses to clean up their properties (weeds, garbage). I truly believe our citizens would chip in to help clean up the route of US 70 that goes through our city to make it look much better than it does.
2. We need to work with churches and non profit organizations to help our senior citizens in the
community. We have elderly in the community who are on fixed incomes, have no family and are in need of help (yardwork, go shopping for them, need help cleaning their homes). They can’t afford to pay anyone but don’t know where to turn. We need to rally as a community and have a plan in place and be available for our elderly.
Ortega: Complete the striping of streets, intersections and entry lanes to neighborhoods. Improve communication with citizens concerning events and projects happening in town; for example Firth park construction.
Anderson: I believe we need more crosswalks across Relation Street to create a safe area for children to cross the street safely. I believe our monthly free dump should be weight-based, not truck bed size. The city employee will not have to decide what might fit in the back of a truck.
Brantner: I would love to see the rest of our town as beautiful and well kept as our Main Street. Clean up areas that are run down so when people visit our town they feel the pride we have and see the beauty of living here. This would help increase our population and bring in more residents allowing the city to collect tax dollars that could be used to improve our citizens lives. Such as a nice splash pad, or a community center, even improving our Boys and Girls Club.
Hemphill: Not necessarily “small” or “easy,” but the Safford Theatre project is one that will hopefully be completed soon. Bill Lewis, Jaime Holguin, Danny Smith, and the Safford Downtown Association have done an amazing job seeing this project through. The restored theatre will be a fantastic addition to Main Street.
Marble: One of the projects I believe we could start working on now is partnering with the Graham County Health Department and come up with some Summer activities for the teens. A second project would be getting all entities working on abuse issues to come together and develop a game plan.
What do you believe is the local government's role in assisting residents and businesses as we continue to deal with the fall out from the COVID-19 pandemic?
Andaloza: We need to follow the guidelines and recommendations set by Governor Ducey and follow Graham Counties guidelines and recommendations.
Ortega: Inform and educate the public on directives received from the governor and county health department. Keep public areas clean and sanitized and encourage shopping at our local small businesses. Most important, pray for the families that have lost loved ones due to the pandemic; and that a cure will be found.
Anderson: The fall out of COVID-19 creates hardship. Our local government needs to continue assisting the local residents with utility discounts and payment plans. We need to work hand-in-hand with EAC Small Business Development Center to help get information out to the business owners/operators regarding programs and funding that can assist them. Within the city’s small business support program, we need to offer webinar trainings promoting new business operations or procedures following CDC guidelines.
Brantner: I believe the City needs to use all funds received for COVID relief to help those most impacted by the pandemic. Small business kept our citizens employed during the hardest time on record. Some businesses almost shut down due to the losses sustained. We need to be using funds to help our citizens with assistance programs that have lost jobs, been furloughed, or have been ill. We are a community that takes care of each other and now is the time for our City to step up to the plate.
Hemphill: Effective local governance requires transparency and communication. As we continue to navigate the pandemic, local leadership must provide detailed and timely information from experts to ensure that the public is well informed and safe. Economic support to local businesses and citizens may also need to continue, including grants, tax considerations, utility subsidies, fee waivers, and payment extensions. We couldn’t have asked for a much better response from our current City and County leadership thus far.
Marble: As we continue to deal with COVID-19 I feel the main role our local government should have in assisting citizens and businesses is by keeping everyone informed and up to date. I do not believe local government should be forcing business owners or citizens to do something that could affect their livelihood. We should be there for anyone who may need assistance and provide that assistance to the best of our ability.
What's something unique about yourself that you would bring to the table?
Andaloza: I believe my ability and knowledge to organize events and bring everyone together. Even though it may be a challenge to make these events as fun and entertaining, they are very rewarding.
Ortega: I am a man of few words. I listen, then take action to find solutions. My service in USMC (a VietNam vet) makes me appreciate our freedoms and opportunities. This is why I strive to make our community the best. I'm accessible to all and communicate results.
Anderson: I have no hidden agendas and will only support things in the best interest of Safford’s citizens I believe when our local government decisions should benefit the public as a whole and not just certain people or groups. I am straight forward and will tell you exactly what I think.
Brantner: My drive and determination will be brought to the table. Once I begin, I don’t stop. I don’t believe in quitting. As a woman working in a male dominated profession I’ve had to increase my grit and determination. I may sometimes stand alone, but it will always be me standing for what’s best for others, not myself.
Hemphill: I hope this isn’t too unique to the other candidates, but I have a love for Safford that is part of my DNA. Its victories, setbacks, history, and future growth are inseparable from mine. City government must be effectual and forward-thinking in the continued service of our amazing community.
Marble: I feel I would be a great asset to the city council as I am able to work with most anyone and make decisions in a logical manner. I have an ability to really listen to people and will give an honest straightforward answer.