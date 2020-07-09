Former Safford Mayor Chris Gibbs hopes to unseat current Mayor Jason Kouts.
Please introduce yourself
Kouts: My name is Jason Kouts and I’m the Mayor of Safford. I’m running for re-election and I ask for your support #keepkouts. I love my city and desire to do everything in my ability to be an intrinsic part. I am a 5th generation carpenter and have owned my business for 27 years. I volunteered in the Safford Fire Department for 10 years, while starting my family and my business. I am a local referee for High School basketball and have enjoyed this for the past 19 years. I currently serve as a worship Pastor for my church ‘The River’ and served as an elder for 12 years in my previous church. I began my political career in 2008, while serving as the Vice-Mayor for 4 years. I have learned in my years of serving that management is the ability to move others from Point A to Point B, but Leadership is knowing where Point B is located. I believe in exhibiting a vision for the future and work hard to articulate that vision to the public. Good communication skills are essential, especially the ability to listen without bias. I don’t shy away from having hard conversations and in fact encourage people to call me anytime. I work hard to promote small businesses and entrepreneurs. They’ve been our lifeblood since the city started.
Gibbs: I’m Chris Gibbs, retired USAF Officer and three-term Mayor of Safford. I’m a former Safford Football and Soccer coach, BSA Coronado District Chairman, Rotary Club President, Lions Club President (11-year SalsaFest Chairman), Gila Valley Arts Council, and Substance Abuse Coalition. I served four-years on the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission, three-years on the Arizona Department of Homeland Security Eastern Region Advisory Council, and two-years on the Arizona Veterans Service Advisory Commission.
What do you believe are the top three issues facing our community and how would you address them?
Kouts:
1. Recovery from the COVID-19-
2. *Restart the economy in the Business and personal sector.
3. *Getting people back to work and also supporting safe physical distancing.
What we have done:
The city provided 2 months of a percentage stimulus discount for the residents of Safford and also local businesses. We helped with the restaurant program, in marketing and administering the gift certificate program. We have made local needs our priority and will continue to help in any way we can.
Drugs and Rehabilitation-
The abuse of mind-altering substances in small cities and rural areas is no novelty and should come as no surprise. Nonetheless, the belief in a rural-urban divide, in regards to drug use and other issues, persists. There is a stigma about drug addicts that they “can’t be helped”, yet I attend a church filled with recovering addicts. Our city can be the beacon of hope, in a small community where secrets have nowhere to hide, that recovery can be attained. It will take the whole community coming on board and standing together, locked arms and providing a safe place and diminished judgement. While crime should be punished and criminal actions prosecuted, we can uphold this at the same time as having an attitude of “no more shame” toward the addict. Our police force is diligent in their pursuit of drug dealers to eradicate them from our city and they have the Mayor and Council’s full support. We will keep learning and keep growing and keep helping our families who have been affected so badly by drugs.
Gibbs:
1) Substance abuse is an overriding problem through all ages. I’ve been active with the Substance Abuse Coalition over ten years trying to educate citizens, young and old, on the issues and solutions. More parents need to seek out and accept pertinent, direct education. More support of interdiction and recovery programs.
2) Cohesive, countywide economic development efforts appear at a standstill. Introducing new businesses is important, but we need programs encouraging more support for existing local entrepreneurs. I’d like to form a citizen-led group to advise government and business toward more successful practices. This leads to more jobs!
3) “Kingdom Building” sounds silly, but it’s a huge problem when people, businesses, and governments try to work out issues. It seems many problems and solutions are never fully addressed because people worry who “owns” the process, where blame lies, and who gets credit for accomplishments. Let’s just spend time finding solutions.
What are a couple of small projects you wish could be quickly and easily tackled?
Kouts: Parks and recreation facilities have always been near and dear to my heart. I want to continue to provide a quality place for families to gather to bbq, play and enjoy rural Arizona. We live in a wonderful community with low crime and great space to have the benefit of these beautiful parks in our city. I want to have forward thinking and look ahead to future projects that will provide places of recreation for our citizens.
Gibbs: “What’s good for Safford, is good for Thatcher, is good for Pima, and is good for our County” and vice versa. Rivalries should be pushed aside. It appears there’s still a lot of mistrust and “Kingdom Building” happening. I want to work together with all governments toward common good, AGAIN!
What do you believe is the local government's role in assisting residents and businesses as we continue to deal with the fall out from the COVID-19 pandemic?
Kouts: See above.
Gibbs: Local government should play a much larger part in dealing with the personal and economic fallout from COVID-19. Quarantine conditions are difficult and our citizens and businesses should feel comforted with a strong government they can trust in crisis. We need upfront, strong leadership and pertinent local information for our citizens. Depending solely on State and Federal information really doesn’t always help us. Rural Arizona really is different from New York, Milan, and even Phoenix.
What's something unique about yourself that you would bring to the table?
Kouts: I love being the Mayor of Safford. We have super knowledgeable, wise department heads running each division of our city and an amazing city manager. I want to be known as the Mayor who never micromanaged nor bullied anyone; rather a man who listened and worked well with all facets of city government. I also want every citizen of Safford to be accessible to me and know that I will listen and work to be your voice in every decision that I make.
Gibbs: I’m very personable. However, because of my military and engineering background I have tendencies to depersonalize my decision-making processes. I always use verifiable, unbiased data first and look at solutions for the common good. I don’t follow any personal agenda. Rather, I really work more for the overall good!