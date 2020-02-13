SAFFORD — Calling education “Absolutely the number one issue that I am running on,” Kimberly Moschetti is seeking support in her bid for the state House in Dist. 14 this year.
Moschetti, a Democrat, is former military, leaving the Army following a posting at Fort Huachuca. She and her husband remained in the Sierra Vista area, becoming teachers until recently retiring again.
“What I would really like to see is our state come up with a sustainable budget, so that different counties and different school districts do not have to vote on bond issues or look for money in other places.” she told the Courier.
Acknowledging that about 26 percent of the state’s budget already goes to education, she said the issue isn’t the percentage but the total amount of revenue that the 26 percent comes from.
“We don’t have the pot of money that a lot of other states have,” she said. “So that 26 percent isn’t near the amount of money that . . . other states in the South (have to spend).”
Calling it “a possibility,” Moschetti said she would look into what revenue could be generated if public lands were released into the private sector, a traditional Republican issue.
“We may have to do that to meet the educational requirements of our state,” Moschetti said.
When it comes to the different water issues facing the district — a battle between Graham and Greenlee farmers vs. the San Carlos Apache Tribe over the Gila River, a proposed major housing development in Benson potentially draining the San Pedro River, and expansion of agricultural businesses impacting groundwater levels in the Willcox area — Moschetti said she’s still investigating the concerns of each area.
“I do believe that Native American tribes should have some kind of say in how that water is disbursed, so we should be able to come to some sort of agreement there,” she said.
Moschetti said she favors the legalization of recreational marijuana as way to reduce the illegal importation from Mexico. She also said we need to “address the demand” for illegal narcotics.
“If we can look at that and address that a little bit, that will change a lot of that coming across the border,” she said. “We, as a people, across the United States, need to take a different path of looking at the drug situation.”
Listen to the full interview with Moschetti at https://www.eacourier.com/podcast/.