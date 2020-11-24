We asked elementary school classes what they are thankful for this year. Below are some of their unedited answers; pick up Wednesday's paper for others. The photos are of responses from Dorothy Stinson School.
Mrs. Abril's 3rd Grade Class, Ruth Powell School
To me, being thankful means to show appreciation for the people and things around you! There are many things that I am grateful for. I am grateful for my home, family, and trees. First, I am thankful for my home! I watch movies with my family. It gives me comfort. I can sleep inside of it. If it rains I have a roof over my head! Next, I love my family. I can play with them. I enjoy going places with my family. I know they will always have my back! Family is forever! Finally I am thankful for trees. I can build a treehouse. I can climb trees. Trees make paper and paper makes money! I can pick apples from trees too! They are delicious! As you can see, I am thankful for amazing things. - Selena Rodriguez
There are many things to be thankful for. l am grateful for the food, my home and, electricity. First, I love food. It tastes good and it is healthy for you, most of it anyways! You can have dinner at the dinner table with your family. Second, I love my home. It keeps me safe. I get shelter and I can be myself. Lastly, Electricity because l can charge my phone, so that I can talk to my friend Mackenzie. I also like watching Netflix and Youtube! I have a lot to be thankful for. - Faith Villilba
I am thankful for my friends, my family, and trees. First, I enjoy my family because they keep me safe. They feed me and buy me stuff. They are nice to me. Secondly, I Love the trees because they give us paper to write on. They give us food like pomegranates, yum...Yum! We can also build a treehouse in it. Finally, friends are there to help you with everything. They make me laugh! They give me their old clothes and when they are too small for them. I have someone to play with. As you can see, I’m a grateful person! - Kryslyn Anderson
I am thankful for many things. I am grateful for my family, my friends, and trees! First I am thankful for my family. They give me company and love. They are always there for me when I am sad. They make me laugh. Next I am thankful for my friends. They have my back if someone is being mean to me. They are kind and they swing with me and play with me. They are always there for you when you need them. Finally I am thankful for trees. It gives you oxygen to breath. We can make a tire swing and play on the tire swing. Paper is made by trees and money is made by paper. - Yahaira Anguiano
There are many things that I am thankful for. I am thankful for trees, my freedom, and clean water! I am thankful for trees! They give us oxygen to help us breath. I can also swing on a tire swing. Secondly I’m thankful for freedom! So we don’t have to stay home. And I’m able to ride a bike whenever I want. Thank you to all the soldiers! Finally, I am so thankful for clean water. To drink and to stay hydrated! Everyone enjoys a hot shower. As you can see, I’m very thankful. - Xzavien Aragon
Everyone has something to be grateful for. There are many things that I am thankful for. I am thankful for my family, food, and my friends. First, I love my family so, so, much. The reason I love my family is because they love me and they take care of me. They take me places and they teach me a lot of stuff. Next, I am so glad that I have friends. The reason they are my friends is because they have my back in everything. I like my friends because they make me laugh when I’m sad. The last reason I like my friends is because they always play with me. Last but not least, I love food because if you don’t have food you won’t stay alive. The second reason I love food is because it keeps you happy when you’re sad. The last reason I love food is because it tastes good and it is healthy. As you can see, I’m very thankful. - Jessel Fernandez
Being thankful means showing respect. There are many things that I am thankful for. I’m grateful for my Technology, my family, and a home to live in. First, I enjoy Technology. I like the games they are entertaining. The internet is helpful because if there is something online I need to do I can do it. Cellphones are helpful because we can call friends and family if we need to. Even if they live far away! Secondly, I love my family. I like to play with my cousins. My friends like to play with me. It is fun. My grandparents are the most fun; we do a ton of treasure hunts! Last, a home. It gives us shelter from the rain. It has its own space that is nice. We would have no space to live. As you can see I have lots of things I am thankful for. - Craig Tilton
To me, being thankful means to show appreciation for the people and things around you! There are many things that I am grateful for. I am grateful for my family, my friends, and my freedom. First, My family means the world to me! They take care of me and my siblings. They play with me and they make me happy! Next, My friends got my back. They help me when I’m down and they make me laugh. They walk home with me. Me and my buddies have playdates! Finally, My freedom. I love our freedom so much it is so fun to be free! You can go all over the world! I am so glad that the military fought for our freedom! I love living in the U.S.A. Thank you to our military! We love everyone who stood up for our freedom! As you can see, There is a lot of things we can be thankful for. - Brailey Baldwin
To me being thankful means to show appreciation for the people and things around you! There are many things that l am grateful for. I am grateful for Family police and fire fighters and Trees. First ,I love my family! My mom takes great care of me. My brothers make me laugh. I love having family to eat With me and talk about our days. Next, Police officers and Firefighters. Police officers get bad guys. They both Keep us safe! Firefighters get rid of Fires. They save homes and trees. Finally, I am thankful for Trees. They help our oxygen, give us food to eat and they give us shade. You can also cut firewood to have a campfire!
The End! - Annabelle Taylor
First, I am thankful for my family because they help me do things that I do not know how to do. They make delicious food and they love me very much. Second, I am thankful for my home. I have my own room, so I have my own space when I need it. I love playing with my big brother in our loft. I also love decorating my room with cool stickers! Lastly, I am thankful for my health because I can move around and play. I can go to school and see my friends. I can also go to school and see my teacher. That is what I am thankful for. - Ava Perez
Everyone has something to be thankful for! I am thankful for many things! I am grateful for my home, my friends, and my family. First, I love the comfort of my home. I really love to play with my puppy and my dog. Sometimes I need my own space. I love to play with my brothers inside on a rainy day. Secondly, I like my friends. I love to play with them so much! I enjoy going on walks with them. I enjoy playing with them on the swings and playing tag with them. I know that if I get hurt they will make sure I’m okay. Last but not least, I love my family so, so, so much! I really enjoy playing fun games with them. I love to go on drives with them. If I need something, they get it for me. I enjoy laughing with them and making memories. I really enjoy playing with my little brothers so much. As you can see,
I’m so very thankful. - Sydney Maxwell
Mr. Vincent's 3rd Grade Class, Lafe Nelson School
I'm thankful for my family because they have a house for me to live in. I'm also thankful for my teacher because he is so awesome and he cares for his students. - Madelynn Barnette
I'm thankful for my family because they help me do homework and my Mom makes me delicious food every night. I'm also thankful for my teacher because he is caring and helps me in life. - Olivia Derusha
I'm thankful for my caring family, my food, my caring friends, and my loving cats. - Caleb Montoya
I'm thankful for my loving family, my two puppies, my Mom for loving me, my toys, my food, and school. - Caydence Gable
I'm thankful for my three cute cats and for Beyblade. My cats help me when I'm sad and my Beyblades make me happy. - Jakob Black
I'm thankful for my mom for working hard in the mines and for my babysitter for taking care of us. - Briella Villalobos
I'm thankful for the love that I get from my family, my friends that support me and my Dad that helps me with everything that I go through. - Millie Cochran
I'm thankful for our cops and firefighters who protect us. - Chris Medina
I'm thankful for my loving family and all of my pets that God has blessed me with. - Savanna Schaub
I'm thankful for my Dad. He makes THE BEST sandwiches and the best spaghetti. - Alexis Armenta
I'm thankful for my family, animals, and this world that we have. - Miranda Chacon
I'm thankful for my loving family, for my friends, my pets, my teacher and this life that I have. - Kyler Tippey
I'm thankful for my parents and my brothers because they take care of me. I'm also thankful for the food on my table and for my teacher because he is good to the students. - Savannah Torres
I'm thankful for school because they help you learn math and reading. They also help you learn cursive and help you learn stuff you don't know. - Aiden Jones
Mrs. Crisler's 3rd Grade Class, Lafe Nelson School
I am thankful for my friends because they are nice. My friend Rylan is the best friend because he is funny. My friends Piper and Gabi are nice too. My friend Gabi has a bike without training wheels. My friend Piper has the same type of bike. - Vivian Hopson
My mom and my dad. - Dylan Mills
I am thankful for many things. One thing I am thankful for is my mom and my dad and my brother because they are a good family. Another thing I am thankful for is TV because I have fun with my friends on Fortnite. I am also thankful for friends because I go to my friends house. Clearly I have many blessings to be thankful for. - Isaiah Ruiz
I'm thankful for my family and Mrs. Crisler. I'm also thankful for my sisters and my brother and my mom and dad. I'm also thankful for my friends Vivian Jaycie and Ryleigh. - Elyana Fay iando
Xbox, food, video games, my mom and dad, my brothers, my sisters, my nefu, fortnite, my best friend Kyson, my great friend Daxten, youtube, tiki, ghoulz, fearless, death has not come for me yet, my family, stranger things, minecraft dungeons, pizza, soda, apple pie, pumpkin pie, ice cream, chocklate. - Jaxson Walker
I am thnkful for many things. One thing I am thankful for is food because it tastes goo! Another thing I am thankful for is fun because it makes me happy! I am also thankful for mom and dad because they are nice. Clearly I have many blessings to be thanrfur for - Chris mrbbl
The are many things I am thankful for. One thing I am thankful for is my mom she gives me food. Another thing my mom does for me is she lets me clen for $cash. I am also thankful for learning games because you can learn. Merrick Cope
There are many things - Meijah Holmes
I'm thankful for my mom and dad also family and friends. Next thankful for god because he watches over us unless you do something rong. Also I'm thankful for food and water to ceep me a live. I'm thankful for my house because it ceep a roof over my head and I fill bad for homeless. - Treyson Villalba
I am thankful for many friends and the roof that is over my head and my school so that way I can get a good job in the military. - Dwight Preston
Do you no what I am thankful for? I am thankful for my friends and family thay care for me a lot and love me. I also am thankful for my school I learn a lot and it is fun! Another thing I am thankful for is my sisters they help me a lot and care for me a lot. I am very thankful for many things as you can see. - Alea Peoble
I am thankful for many things one thing i am thankful for is a roof over my head because it is dry a another thing i am thingfulfor is food because it is good for you i am thankful for is my mom because she loves me clearly I have many blessings - Dylan Mills
There are many things I am thankful for. One thing I am thankful for is my mom and dad because they love me and I love them they always say I love you to the moon and back! Another thing I am thankful for is my home because a lot of people don't have homes. Another thing I am thankful for is my friends and family because they are soooo kind and loving. Another thing I am thankful for is my food because some people don't have that I want to make things rite not wrong. final thing I am thankful for is for all the fun I have and all the happy stuff that happens to me because of my family they have enough money for us. - Ryleigh Nielson
I am thankful for so many things. One thing I am thankful for is my mom and dad because they love me and all ways make me happy. Another thing I am thankful for is fall mornings because they are nice and it makes me happy. Another thing I am thankful is school so I can learn and to get smarter and it is fun to learn. Another thing I am thankful for is friends and family because they are so loving and they are so nice to me. So that is it but there are so many more things I am thankful for. - Jaycie Seballos
Im thankful for family because they love and support me. Another thing im thankful for is friends like my friend lili she is a great friend she is really nice. An example is she plays with me on the swings. Obvously I have lots of things to be thankful for. - Rylan Hughes
I am thankful for many things one thing I ma thankful for is schools is because os that way I can get smart os that way I can get a good job. Another thing I am thankful for friends because I would be lonely. - Alejandro Medina
There are many things I am thankful for. One thing I am thankful for is my family because I love my family so much! Another thing I am thankful for is school because I love leaning, trecher! I am also thankful for sunshine because I can see ever day! Obviously I have many things to be thankful for everthinng!:) - Meijah Holmes
I am thankful for so many things. One thing I am thankful for is my family because I love my family and they are amazing. Another thing I am thankful for is the ps4 because I get to play with Jaxson. I am also thankful for my dad because he served in the military and he protected the usa. Clearly I have many blessings to be thankful for. - Kyson Gauna
I am thankful for so many things. One thing im thankful for is my mom and dad because they gave me life. Another thing im thankful for is my family because they're nice, hardwoking and fun to play with. Finalyy, im thankful for my life on earth. I wouldn't want to be born in outer space. These are the things I'm thankful for. - Daxten Wood
Mr. E. Branch's 4th Grade Class, Lafe Nelson School
i am thankful for having friends and my family and a roof over my head and able to eat cause some kids don get to eat and be alive here in this world. - Justine Montiel
I'm thankful for my family and teachers because they are the ones that provide love and support and I wouldn't be where I am today without them. - Arie Lester
having a best teacher - Nicolas Sarabia
My family and my friends becuase they are really nice to me and my friends and my teacher - Zhy Elliott
I'm thankful for the Army who protects our country. - Kaden Zaugg
I'm thankful for all the stuff that have and the loving family that I have. - Scarlett Laude
my mom and my teacher and all of my friends. - Trystyn Stewart
I'm thankful for the house that i live in and the food that my nana makes and the bed that i sleep in and my teacher that helps our class out. - Arricelli Uribe
im thankful for my teacher and family and friend and my home. - Dalton Phearsdorf
Mrs. Castro's 1st Grade Class, Lafe Nelson School
My nice mom, I love my mom, she is the best. - Jaiden Begay
my mom I am thankful for my food I love my mom. - Luke Clonts
my mom and dad my dad likes to play. We have fun - Joshua Coburn
my mom, she makes good food, she reads me a bedtime story - Amiyah Montez
my teatcher she is nice she teatis me she gives me math that way i lern - Carmyn Curry
my family that loves me and that kers about me, my dog and cat love me too - Jocelynn Farrell
my dad he plays with me he plays basketball I love my dads hugs - Serjio Garcia
my mom she gives me hubs. She loves me. She is the best. - Jacob Hernandez
my mom. My mom loves me, my mom plays games with me. - Jay Hogan
my papa. He loves me. He plays with me. He loves me. - Jaidyn Holmes
Vectens. They fight for our freedom I like techers. - Hayden Hughes
my horse. He is old and he loves to eat. I love my mom, my mom bakes cookies. - Kaiden Medina
my mom and dad. They put me in my bed. My dad gives me food. My mom helps me. - Jenevieve Ochoa
my cat. I love my cat. I love my mom too. - David Snyder
Papa. He is nice. He gives me hugs. - Aria Torres
my mom. She is so nice. She gives hugs. I love her so much. - Isaiah Valencia
my mom. She makes good food. My mom helps me with homework. - Damien Vargas
my mom and my dad. I love my mom and dad. My mom and dad are nice. They cook for me. - Serenity Vasquez
my dad. He is kind. he makes me happy and he makes me glad. I love my dad. - Layla Yentsch
I'm thankful for my teacher he is suportive funny kind and he always puts a smile on my face when im in class - Olivia Hernandez
im thankful for my friends and all my teachers and principal and my mom and dad they gave a great life - Benjamin Clonts
My mom and dad because they love me, they are my family - Evelyn Salazar
Mrs. Johns 4th Grade Class, Lafe Nelson School
I'm thankful for my family and Shane, life, the ability to see and hear, my home, my pets, food, water. The resson why I am thankful for these is because mose of these things help me stay alive! - Miah Jones
I'm thankful for my cat Larry. - Hoopes Rexton
I'm thankful for my famiy and food and sports. - Jose Garcia
I am thankful for my family, my friends, thank you God for everything you do. I am blessed for everything I have I love my life! - Brylee Sanchez
I am thankful for my mom and dad and giveing me life, freedom and vido games and a house. - Dalton Wehrs
I'm thankful for my tripod cat named Pebble. - Wyatt Wells
I'm thankful for my family to be alive, going to school. I'm also thankful for my mom and dad to be able to have a job to afford a house - Candace Montoya
I am thankful for my dad and mom, god, food, water, my friends, and my teacher, freedom, school, home. Also for the class, family and the playground - Xavier Castillo
I am thankful for my family, life, house, food/water, school, friends, health. I'm also thankful for my dog and cat, a car, clothes, money, to speak, my teacher because she is realy nice. And I also thankful for god. - Addasin Stidham
I'm thankful for my rights to speak. I'm also thankful for to come to school again. And last my fam and friends, shelter, clothes, and my life. - Tatiara Medeiros
I'm thankful for games family and freedom, clothes friends and shelter this is what I'm thankful for :) - Maddex Romero
I am thankful for life, video games, family, freedom, my dog, rights, freedom of speech, shelter, and school. - Daniel Griffiths-Finnings
I am thankful for school, family, food, shelter, clothes, games, technology, freedom, playgrounds, freinds, living money, sight, touch heaing, smell, the world - Ammon Clonts
I'm thankful for be alive and being loved. And lucky that the army served for us and having a family some people don't have a family so I'm lucky. and being adopted that's good but hard. - Brooklyn Garcia
Mrs. Vaughn's 4th Grade Class, Lafe Nelson School
i am thankful for my Mom and Dad. I am thankful for schoolwork because I like it. - Spencer Lundell
My teacher and that my moms my teacher this year! - Braelyn Loya
I am thankful for my teacher. - Dulce Uiras
What i'm thankful for is friends, family, pets and being able to spend thanksgiving with my family. - Mackaylee Macario
i am thankful for my family, myd, and my couison/sister - Mia Jaramillo
one thing am thankful for is my family and my house because if not i wold not have a roof over my head - Ceianna Beddow
I'm thankful for happiness and life. - Riley Lopez
Mrs. A.M. Taylor's 6th Grade Class, Lafe Nelson School
I am thankful for my mom because she has shown me that hard work pays off and to never give up on myself and my dreams. I am also thankful for my teacher, Mrs. Taylor, as she is trying her hardest to lead all of her students to succeed. - Leticia Ogas
Family, Friends, School, Art, Earth, Life, Health, Night time, Sunsets, Sunrises, Myself, Games, Sports, food - Marlee Hughes
Music, family, food, friends, Health, earth, life, Electronics, Art, People, Science - Marmar Hughes
Dorothy Stinson School
I am thanckfl for my dog bechuz it is a babe. - Kaitlyn
I am thankful my birthday. - Sheldon
I louv holwen bkas i louv my faley. I am thankful for my xbox 360. I louve Kremes. - Will
I am thankful for my dog barry because hes cewte. - Milay
dad cat dog coconumt home. - Bailey
I am thankful for mi family. - Michael
I am thankful for mi cat. - Elexis
I'm thankful for god and I love god because he let us liv. - Brayden
I am thankful for my dad because he is the best dad in the word! - Seth
Thanksgiving is a great time to be gratefull for many things. One is that I'm gratful for my little sister. She is 5 years old. She's so silly sometimes. - Brooklyn, second grade
My dad makes me laugh because he makes me happy my dog is a funny rolloon because he was watching kids he thot that monster was real in the tv. I thankful for my bad dog. - Rose, second grade
Thanksgiving is a great time to be gratful. for many things. One thing I'm grateful for is my family. We have a great time togther. It makes me glad to be with my family. - Zamga, second grade
Thanksgiving is a great time to be grateful for many thing one thing I'm grateful for I'm grateful for my. family I'm all so grateful for. my friends. Gratitude is a great attitude. - Isaiah, second grade
Thanksgiving is a great time to be grateful for many things. One thing I'm grateful to go on a run with the trcey and to gen a sucr. - Josh, second grade
Thanksgiving is one of my fravorit holdays. This is one of the things I am thankful for my frends. They help me pic up my stuff wen I drop it. - Alex, second grade
Thanksgiving is a great time to be grateful for many things. I'm thankful for my dog. Her name is horley. She is the bestest pet I'd ever had. - Mattie, second grade
Thanksgiving is a great time to be grateful for many things. I'm grateful for my mom and dad and my barther i love my family so much. and I am grateful for my friends. I am thankful for animals. - Seriyolh, second grade
Thanksgiving is a great time to be grateful for many things. One thing I'm grateful for flowers becus thay smel good to me. It makes me fell grat. Thay look so budifl in the moning. Thay look so good as a reng to. - Camber, second grade
Thanksgiving is a great time to be grateful for many things. One think I'm grateful is I love to see mt. graham. It makes me so happy. I will smill. I love hatcher it s so budful. Mikayla, second grade
My family come to my house selabrate. thanksgiving with us. an we are thankful. - Degan, second grade
Thanksgiving is a great time to be grateful for many things. one thing I'm grateful for is my mom she the most niceist person I have met. - Abigail, second grade
thanksgiving is the best time of the year also you get to spend time with your family. - Adrian, second grade
Thanksgiving is a great time to be grateful for many thing. one thing I'm grateful is my mom she help me cling my room. I'm grateful my food that my mom makes. - Peyton, second grade
I lic wintr. time I lick wintr becus. I go up to the matens an I playe. int wi my famule. an we brang are snobrd. and we sli dawn dig hils. do you play on the manten? riat, second grade
Thanksgiving is a great time to be grateful for whatever you are thankful for. - Zane, second grade
Hay let me tell you what year it is it's omost Thankgifing. So I will tell you giss, what are you thankfull fowr? you can be so thankfull for famlle and pets. Do what me to tell you abawt what i am thankfull for my dad and sis and big bruthr and mom and stepdad. - Payton, second grade
I am thankful for my ninas yard cause it is pretty and there are flowrs I am thankful for me feeding them - Justine, second grade
am gratitude for thankfull nite becase it's so great. it's osow smilse like flowers it's so budiful it looks so great out side the bidse in the aireo. - Dominic G., second grade
Thanksgiving is a great time to be grateful for many things. One thing I'm grateful for is my home. I have food toys my brether and blankets. My mom dad and my pets. It has every thing I need. Even a door alarm to. - Dominic B., second grade
Hi my name is Rylee and I am 8. I' thankful for family because they swport you. I'm thankful for school because school help children learn. I'm thankful for tree because tree grew food. I'm thankful for jobs because jobs help people git money by work. I'm thankful for my mom and dad because they take care each children.
I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for cops they keep us safe. I am thankful for the food and the parties and the drinks. I am thankful for the water. as you see I am thankful for. - Saun
Hi my nam is Cooper Crum I am thankful for my familiy because they take care of me. And I am thankful for food and water. I am thankful for trees because they giv us air. I am thankful for school and I am thankful for cars because the are a fast way to get around. As you can see thats waat I am thankful for.
I'm thankful for cousins, food, Scoot, my mom and dad becus they give me food and watr, clotes. help care. that is how you can live. us you can see I'm thankful. - Jazlynn
I am thankful for, live and house and air and for sports and puppy and food and trees and rooms and for brain and militery and heater and school. and cat and papi and gramma and math and reading and for jobs. and Army and money and cooler and thats what I am thankful. - Amelia Rose Sanchez
My name is Brinlee I am 9 years old and these are the things that I am thankful for. I am thankful for my family and friends and my sister and brother. I am thankful for school because I learn and have fun. I am thankful for my house because I have somewhere to sleep. I am thankful for food because I can stay healthy. As you can see this is what I am thankful for.
Hi I'm Madilyn Ingram and I'm 9 years old and this is what I'm thankful for. I'm thankful for a roof over my head. I'm thankful for my mom & dad for keeping me safe. I'm thankful for the air I breath. I'm thankful for the clothes I get to wear everyday. Last I'm thankful for everything I have.
Hi my name is Halily these are things im thankful for. I'm thankful for our brains because our brains can help us think. Another thing I am thankful for is hoildays because all hoildays are about family I have a brother in college I miss him he is coming home next week these are things I'm thankful for.
I am thankful for the pepoel who serve in the miliary because they risked there lives for america. I am also thankful for my family like my mom and dad there are the best perents ever. I am thankful for my house and the food in my house because it keeps me alive. These are some of the things I am thankful for. JT
This is why I am. Thankful for my house because I have a ruff over my hed and I am thankful for my mom. And my bad because they give me a houuse. I am thankful for my live. because with out it I wold be her and I am thankful for trees because they help me beth this is why I am thankful for. - Piper
Hi my name is Noah I am 9 years old and these are some things I'm grateful for. Family because without family I wouldn't be alive. A roof over my head because I would be cold and hot and I'm also thankful for my teachers for helping me. As you can see I have a happy life.
Hi my name is Mason French. I'm thankful for my mom and dad for taking care of me. I'm also thankful for food, air and water to survive. I am thankful for the 5 braches the navey, morens, airfors, army and the nahonal gaurd. I'm thankful for school to help me learn. I'm also thankful for my hous to make shear that rain dosened get me wet. I am thankful for my family.
I'm Sebastian Johnston and I'm 9 years old. I'm thankful for my mom becuse she takes care of me. I'm thankful for a roof over my head why to prtecte me from rian snow and to keep me warm. Allso I'm thankful for my teacher becuse she helps me when I need it. I'm thankful for the miltery five branches becuse they keep me safe. Thats what I'm thankful for.
I'm Serenity and I'm 8. I am thankful for my Aunt and Uncls two are cool one is silly I'm thankful for my grandma and grandpa they have fun stuff and for me. I'm thankful for my cusuns thar fun. I'm thankful for my mom she helps me with my problems I'm thankful for the world and family and for friends and my cats but I have no reasn for that. thats what I'm tankful for. also wear a mask. Bye!
I am thankful for my family and trees because trees give us air. Next I am thankful for the miltery because they keep are state safe from bad people also homeless because they are nice. Last I am thankful for schools because they teach people math reading and science and also writing also jobs because they make money so they can get a house. This are the things im thankful for. - Cale Cobb, 9 years old
I am thankful for my family and friends and brother and sister and my dog my house food and people that sevr over state helped us and also like people men and doctor they help when you are sike and hret or a cut and fier fiders and teacher and school. that is all i have to say thank you. - Eddie #9
Hi my name is Khloee and I am going to tell you some things I am thankful for. First, my family because they look after me and they help me and they love me. Second, my teacher because she teaches me and she helps me learn new things. Third, my brothers and sister because they cheer me up and play with me. Forth, I am thankful for food and water because if I had no food or water I could not live. Fifth, my friends because when I am hurt or sad they will confurte me. These are only some reasons I am thankful for.
My name is Kyren and am thankful for my friend and family and food and my home too. Do you have something or someone that your thankful for? I showed 4 reasons and I have a few more things, like my teacher they teach me and im thankful for police and firefighters and ambulinces they help me they help everyone also. There, now you know six things that i'm thankful for. Why im thankful is becayse my freiends help me when i'm sad my family helps me get in the game.
Hi my name is Dylan Furnish. I am thankful for my family becas I love them and they portect me I am thankful for being difrent than evry boty els. And I wuold go on for ever but I cand.
Hi I'm Phillip Swapp a thing that I'm thankful for my brother and my sister Mason and Madison thair the best brother and sister you can get Mason can help me whith my math. And Madison can chear me up when I'm sad. And my mom and dad thay give me and my family food and water for us and I think I have. the best family ever!
hi this is joselynn and I am going to tell you what i am thankful for first I am thankful for my family because if I did not have a family then I would not have no one to pertect me or take care of me next think I am thankful for my home because if I did not have a house I would not have no wher to live and next thing I am thankful for is food because if we did not have food we would not live and also water and I am also thankful for my life because I love myself.
Hi I am Marie and this is what I'm thankful for. First, I'm thankful for God. Because he created us. Second I'm thankful for family because they protect us. Third, I'm thankful for school and teachers becouse they help us in many ways like math and history. Those are only a few things I'm thankful for.
Hi my name is Audrina. These are thing that I am thanksful for. I am thanksful for is my family because they can brettct me. Another thing that I am thanksful for is that I have food because I could die from starveshen. Next thing tht I am thanksful for is that I have a house because it could be relie cold out side. Another thing thang that I am thankful for is brothers because they can help with homework. Last thing that I am thankful for is my teacher because she helps me learn. These are some of the things that I'm thankful for.
Hi I am Miley. What are you thankful for? This is what I am thankful for. First, I am thankful for family because they protect me from getting hurt. I'm thanful for friends because they help me if I get hurt. I'm thankfu for house becausse it protects me and my family from bad weather. I'm thankful for my pets at my mom's house and my dad's house because if a rober comes they bark. I'm thankful for my teachers because they help me learn almost every day. I'm thanful because my family loves me so much. And that is some things I am thankful for. What are you thankful for?
Hi my name is Anthony Tucker and this is what I'm thankful for. I'm thankful for family friends food and water if we had none of this we would be be alive! Thanks giving is a day to be thankful for what you have especially your family and friends even in the time of corona.
Hi my name is Sienna Pena I am thankful for my family because they are helpful I'm allso thankful for my friends because they help me if I am sad and I am thankful for God because he made my life. I'm also thankful for my mom and dad because they buy me stuff. That's what I'm thankful for.
Hi I em Jerrik and I em thankful for so many things. First, my mom and dad and the rest of my family. Second, food and water because I can eat. And there are so many things I em thankful for. Third, my teacher and subs because they portect us and tech us at school.
Hi my name is Kylee I am thankfull for food because if we did not have food we will not live. I know the best Thanksgiving food like peas and turkey. Here is the first reason I chose turkey and peas it is tasty and delicious. The second reason is that turkey is soft and seasoned. the last reason I chose turkey and peas is that it is the best food ever. This is why turkey and peas is the best thanksgiving food.
Hi my name is Savannah I am thankful for my family because they protect and my gropa to and my mom and dad and they love me and care for me and auntie and my grama and i am thankful for food and watr to if we dint have food and watr we dint be aliv and friends because cufit me to and I am thankful of a lot of stuf but cisd those think.
thankful for docters family law enforcement millitary house mom and dad firefighters because they help us - Ken
Hi my name is Braiden and I go to DSS and I am thankful for my school. The reason is that they help me learn new thing that I don't know. Second I am thankful for my house because if we didn't have a house we would have to live on the street. Last I am thankful for my family. The reason is that they keep me safe. That is what I am thankful for.
Hi my name is Nixie I am 8 years old I am going to be writing what I'm thankful for I am thankful for my family because they keep me safe. My school because I get to learn new things. I'm thankful for my life because I wouldn't be here on earth. I'm thankful for gimnastics because I wouldn't know how to do so many tricks. And my friends because when I'm sad they make my happy. Also have a great thanksgiving with your family.
What puppy girl Leela is thankful for. Hi I'm Leela Im in third grade and in Mrs. Jacksons class. I'm 9 years old and I'm thankful for my fam because they help me when I'm scared and I'm thankful for my BFFs because they helped me when I get bulled and get sad.
Hi I'm Jason Chapman I'm 8 years old my school is dorthey stioson. Im in third my teacher is Ms. Jackson. I gratfull for my family because they supart me. My school and techer because I wouldn't not have a smart brain.
Hi my name is Mya. I am 8 years old I'm going to tell you what I am thankful for. One thing I am thankful for is my mom. Becuase she takes care of me. I love her so much. Another thing I am thankful for is food because if I do not eat for a long time. One more thing I am thankful for is family. Becuase if I am scard I can go to them and not be scard. that is what I am thankful for.
What I am thankful for by Bella. Hi my name is bella. and I'm thankful for my family becase with out them I would be lonly. and my friends becase I would be surper sad. and I am thankful for my sisters and brother becase without them I would be sad and bord. So I love my family. and Happy thanks giving.
Hi I'm Kori I will tell you my story. Age 8. I'm thankful for my family because we can be safe from gost and lightning and scarey shows and if we can be a family. I'm thankful for food because wen we don't have food for every day.
Hi my name is Ryan Alexis Sansom. I am 9 years old and I go to dorthy stinson elementry school. My teacher is Mrs. Jackson and here are some things I am thankful for. 1. I am super thankful for my family they are there when I need them, I bet right now they are reading this. 2. I am thankful for a house because my family would be rained on. That is my thankful list.
He i'm trinity ryder I'm thankful for my family. Because thay make me safe. and thay make me food. And i'm thankfwl a another one it is. My school because I lrnd a lot of stuff and do pe. And this is the last one i'm thankfwl for. My friends because they make me happy and not alone and because thay can help you with sum theings.
Hi my name is Casey and im thankful for food because if we didn't have food we would starve. Also im thankful for my home because I would be homeless. And i'm thankful for my family because I would be lonely. Also i'm thankful for water because it we didn't have water we would threast to death.
I'm Mila and I'm going to tell you what I'm thankful for. The first thing I'm thankful for is my family because I'm never alone. Also they protect me from danger. Also I'm thankful for my school because they teach me more things to learn. And I'm thankful for food cause they help me survive. I'm also thankful for my life because i wouldn't get to see this wonderful world. I'm also thankful for my home because I would have to sleep outside. And I'm thankful for my wate cause it is healthy for me. And I'm thankful for my shoes cause my feet would hurt. And I'm thankful for clocks cause they tell us what time it is. last thing I'm thankful for is are island because we wouldn't even exist.
Hi i am Alexis and i'm thankful for my family why I am is when I am lonly I have a mother and a fother to keep company I have one brother and 2 sisters to pray with I am also thankfull for a hous, home, beds, I am a years, my birthday is Sep 30 Thank you for reading this.
hi my name is torin hers a fu thinks im thankful for my mom and dad becas that pruches food for me i'm thankful for my siblings becas they cep me cumne. i'm thankful my famle be cas thay play with me.
First hi im bo allen i'm ten years old I'm thankful for life because if we didn't have a life we wodnt be in this world. secont if we have didn't have a friend we wold wolk around the playground and the streets. middl if we didnt have a home we wold live in a car and dumster last this is the rally impurtent one we are thankful for god.
I'm maddox I'm thankful for my family and my life my food and my howes. finly tree bcus trees help us breth finel my mom.
hi my name is Rehvyn im thankful for my house becaus if we didn't have a house we be homeless. another thing is im thankful for the world because if the world did not exist we would not exist.
Hi I am Javier I am 8 and I am thankful for my dogs because they protect me and the because I will not be with my friends. Also parents because they keep me happy house because if I did not have a house I would be homeless.