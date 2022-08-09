Women from the San Carlos Apache Tribe are among five tribal groups being encouraged to apply for a free business development program created for Native American women entrepreneurs. 

Project DreamCatcher is an offshoot of the Native American Entrepreneurship Program 2022. Although priority will be given to women from the Hualapai, Tonoho O'odham, San Carlos Apache, White Mountain Apache and Navajo tribes, enrolled members of nine additional tribal nations are also eligible. These include the Ak-Chin Indian Community, Gila River Indian Community, Hopi Tribe, Pascua Yaqui Tribe, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Tonto Apache Tribe, Yavapai-Apache Nation, Yavapai Prescott Indian Tribe and Zuni Pueblo.

Entrepreneurship program offered for Native women

Women from five tribes represent their communities at a past Thunderbird School of Global Management event.

