Entrepreneurship program offered for Native women

Women from the San Carlos Apache Tribe are among five tribal groups being encouraged to apply for a free business development program created for Native American women entrepreneurs.
Project DreamCatcher is an offshoot of the Native American Entrepreneurship Program 2022. Although priority will be given to women from the Hualapai, Tonoho O'odham, San Carlos Apache, White Mountain Apache and Navajo tribes, enrolled members of nine additional tribal nations are also eligible. These include the Ak-Chin Indian Community, Gila River Indian Community, Hopi Tribe, Pascua Yaqui Tribe, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Tonto Apache Tribe, Yavapai-Apache Nation, Yavapai Prescott Indian Tribe and Zuni Pueblo.
For selected participants, DreamCatcher provides an all-expenses-paid week-long class at Arizona State University's Thunderbird School of Global Management's downtown Phoenix campus. Women can participate in activities that include MBA-level business classes taught by Thunderbird faculty, coaching/advising sessions and networking activities as they gain skills and confidence to start or grow a business.
Fall cohorts will be held Oct. 9-15 and Nov. 13-19.
Native American Entrepreneurship Program 2022 is made possible by the support of the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation in partnership with Thunderbird School of Global Management. The Freeport-McMoRan Foundation created Project DreamCatcher in partnership with Thunderbird for Good to build the capacity of women business owners from Arizona tribes.