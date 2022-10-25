Three Thatcher High School students were the winners of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Gila Valley Chapter's 2022 Patriotic Essay Contest.

Junior Brooklynn Dorr took first place, a $500 scholarship. Junior Laethan Nelson and Carson Richins, placed second and third, respectively, each earning a scholarship of $250.

Brooklynn Dorr
Laethan Nelson
Carson Richins

