Three Thatcher High School students were the winners of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Gila Valley Chapter's 2022 Patriotic Essay Contest.
Junior Brooklynn Dorr took first place, a $500 scholarship. Junior Laethan Nelson and Carson Richins, placed second and third, respectively, each earning a scholarship of $250.
Contest rules require that winners are local high school students who are dual enrolled at Eastern Arizona College. The students must be taking general education classes without financial assistance from the GIFT program or the school district.
Participant had to submit a patriotic essay based on the following topic: "In your opinion, what are the primary principles of the U.S. Constitution, and are those principles still relevant in today’s world?"
Eight essays were submitted by the end of August, shortly after the start of school.
During the DAR Constitution Week program in September, the first-place winner read her essay and highlights of the other two essays were shared with those attending the event.
Highlights from all three essays follow.
BROOKLYNN DORR
SCHOOL: Thatcher High School, junior
PARENTS: Julee and Danny Dorr, Central
ESSAY HIGHLIGHTS:
— “The US Constitution is the longest surviving written charter of any modern national government and serves as a model and a beacon for countess countries across the world. ... (I)t is revered by many as a timeless work, written by some of our nation’s greatest leaders. While these observations alone make the U.S. Constitution relevant today; its greatest relevance is rooted in something much deeper! The Constitution is relevant because of its absolute, time-tested values and its uniting spirit that inspires and brings together the great people of the United States of America.”
—“(W)hile people’s interpretation of the powerful principles found within the Constitution constantly waiver, this document carries steady and universal truths and values that will never fade. ... (T)he Constitution affirms that all have inalienable rights and through its framework, it promises no one will ‘be deprived of life, liberty or property, without due process of law.’ If a group of people choose to believe that another group of people within the Nation shouldn’t be granted freedom, the truth of freedom’s promise steadily continues.”
—“(T)he Constitution is a fundamental part of the United States, its principles of protecting freedom, human rights, division of powers and popular sovereignty extend well beyond the U.S. These principles are critical, freeing, relevant, essential and uniting throughout all of today’s world. The eternal truths and values outlined and protected in the Constitution are the primary reason for its extreme relevancy in this country and throughout the globe. It will forever stand as a model and conviction for freedom to all patriots who dare to unite in its promises.”
LAETHAN NELSON
SCHOOL: Thatcher High School, junior
PARENTS: Camilee and Jason Nelson, Thatcher
ESSAY HIGHLIGHTS:
— “Have you ever felt like you had no freedom; had no choice or say in what you did or were doing? Many people felt this when our country was founded and some still feel it now. Our Constitution was set up to solve these important problems, provide the citizens with a way to choose, and allow them to decide for themselves. Our Constitution gives us these liberties through the principles of popular sovereignty and basic individual rights. Popular sovereignty is the principle that the government is created by the people and ruled by the people. Essentially, the people have the power to choose who will represent them. Many times this principle ensures that the government has checks put upon its power and that the people ultimately have the final say.”
— "Our country was created because human rights were not being upheld. The founding fathers wanted to build this country from the ground up and started the foundation with the building blocks of basic human rights. Without these basic rights protected, our country, our lives and our freedoms would be in utter chaos.”
— "In our lives today, these principles are just as important, if not more important. With all the commotion around our world and country, these principles affect us each and every day by protecting and empowering us throughout these difficult times of uncertainty and fear that are prevalent in our world today.”
CARSON RICHINS
SCHOOL: Thatcher High School, sophomore
PARENTS: Mary and Tyson Richins, Thatcher
ESSAY HIGHLIGHTS:
—“[Early colonists] had been under the rule of the British government with little or no rights, power and opportunities of individuality. When the Constitution was written, the colonists made the new government in a way that seemed most beneficial and helpful for the people by implementing individual rights, equal responsibilities to all citizens and a government with limited power.”
—“All citizens, including government leaders, have the same basic responsibilities. Everyone must obey the law and deal with the consequences of breaking the law. Without the people following these rules, the nation would be less organized and more chaotic.” Carson used paying taxes as an example. “Taxes are necessary," he wrote and then cited the Kansas Secretary of State Office to explain taxes provide "'services and programs for schools, roads, police and fire protection, Medicare and national defense that would be impossible to maintain without the support of tax payments.’ This quote explains that the government runs on the income of tax payments, from all United States citizens, including government leaders such as the president.”
—"(M)any things that happen in this day and age can still be applied to the original framework the founding fathers established. Despite the many challenges and situations the country has been through, the Constitution provides a guideline that our nation can use today. Things that were not considered over two hundred years ago when the Constitution was written still apply to the world today. The United States has only one constitution, and that shows that the Constitution is still applicable to this day and age.”