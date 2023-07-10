photo one.jpg

The new Essential Patient Care in Thatcher will house 10 residents and is intended to be finished in March 2024.

The right moment in time, a need, and a community working together helped the new Essential Patient Care become a reality in Thatcher, said owner Valorie Hernandez.

Valorie Hernandez and Scott Mulleneaux's professional partnership officially started in 2021 when they opened their first essential care home in Safford. Hernandez said she and Mulleneaux initially met when she assisted Mulleneaux in caring for his elderly father until his death.

photo two.jpg

Owner Valorie Hernandez and director Scott Mulleneaux credited the perfect alignment of timing, community support, and a growing need as the key factors that made the establishment of Essential Patient Care in Thatcher a reality.

