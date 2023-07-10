Owner Valorie Hernandez and director Scott Mulleneaux credited the perfect alignment of timing, community support, and a growing need as the key factors that made the establishment of Essential Patient Care in Thatcher a reality.
Valorie Hernandez and Scott Mulleneaux's professional partnership officially started in 2021 when they opened their first essential care home in Safford. Hernandez said she and Mulleneaux initially met when she assisted Mulleneaux in caring for his elderly father until his death.
The home in Safford, which houses six people, is centered around a family-like atmosphere, said Hernandez. Everyone eats together, and everyone is treated as a mother or father figure. The new center, which will be located at 4039 W. Cotton Valley Circle in Thatcher, will house 10 seniors and be centered around the same family and home aesthetic.
Hernandez said a series of favorable circumstances fell into place that allowed the construction of the new facility to commence. However, she noted their journey wasn't without challenges. The process of obtaining the necessary license for the facility took two years to be approved. Nevertheless, the plans could have faced significant delays if it weren't for the dedicated efforts and cooperation of Thatcher's City Council and town manager, she added.
“It was almost not possible,” Hernandez said, “because of the zoning for the lot. But the town of Thatcher pushed that through for us. It was the right time, the right moment that it happened. We had no idea we would expand this quickly.”
Mulleneaux recalled how much the town understood the need of another care facility in the community.
“The town of Thatcher planning and zoning was a great supporter. They saw the need and encouraged us. We’ve had a lot of demand and support in this valley in general,” he said.
According to Hernandez, the demand for these facilities remains substantial. There is a waiting list, she said, with families relocating their loved ones from out of state to be closer to home. The facility's services range from comprehensive to basic assistance, catering to the needs of elderly individuals. Certified caregivers will be employed to ensure the well-being of the residents residing in the home.
“People forget that elderly care is such a big need,” Hernandez said. “With Parkinsons and dementia, the need is so high across the board. Most of the people that we work with are the children of Baby Boomers, and they need that care for their parents or grandparents.”
Residents from Phoenix have been moved to the Gila Valley by their families in order to receive housing, Mulleneaux said.
“We’ve had people move in from different states and people who are from back east,” he said.
Mulleneaux, who is the manager of the homes, said the facility will keep its unique quality of care in this new and larger setting in Thatcher.
“We still want that personal interaction with our residents,” he said. “We really try to make it a home setting and we believe in sitting down, eating together at the table and doing daily activities together.”
Many residents and their families have said they love the way the homes are run, he said. There are other care facilities that incorporate a family and home-like atmosphere, but he said he and Hernandez always make it a priority.
“I always tell the people who work for us, you treat these people like your parents, your family,” he said. “Just knowing them, when the residents see that they see that these people do care about them. These people aren’t just a room number.”
The new care facility is expected to be finished by March 2024, and it will be a large single building with multiple rooms.